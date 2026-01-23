Proposed revision to zoning district structure reviewed by city commission

At its Jan. 14 meeting, Sturgis City Commission reviewed proposed zoning district changes that could affect 32 properties.

The proposal is organized into three groups.

Group 1 involves two properties that were purchased by Economic Development Corporation several years ago, with the intent of establishing a commercial area on South Centerville Road and reserving the western portion of the site for future industrial development, according to Will Prichard, community development director. The proposal supports that strategy, Prichard said, by extending Business Highway 1 (“B-H1”) zoning district 1,500 feet west from South Centerville Road at the far north and continuing southward, with the remaining area to the west being rezoned to the “manufacturing-2” (M-2).

Group 2 consists of 25 properties currently in the manufacturing district. City staff recommends those parcels to be rezoned to the manufacturing 2 zoning district. The primary difference between the M-1 and M-2 zoning districts is M-2 does not allow marijuana businesses. As part of discussion regarding M-2, there was a goal to work toward a transition with any current M-1 districts south of Chicago Road to M-2, Prichard said.

Group 3 encompasses properties located near the Fawn River Road and Centerville Road intersection, including Auto Park Ford, Lonespruce, Sholl, Chuck’s Auto Service and URB Cannabis. Those parcels have been the subject of discussion in recent years, involving both the planning board and city commission, and were identified for zoning district changes during the development of the most recent master plan.

Although properties in Group 3 are zoned as “M-1,” they have evolved to commercial use. City staff recommends rezoning those to “Business Highway 1” (B-H1), to reflect that and aligns with long-term master plangoals.

As a result of the proposed zoning district changes, two current marijuana establishments are located within the affected areas that will become legal non-conforming uses:

URB Cannabis, 1640 S. Centerville Road

Puff Cannabis, 651 Wade St.

URB could become conforming if a license in the BH-1 district becomes available, Prichard said.

In addition, the proposed revision could eliminate two non-conforming situations within the properties being recommended for zoning changes:

Lonespruce, 469 W. Fawn River Road.

Norfolk Properties LLC (Auto Park Ford), 1820 S. Centerville Road.

Notices were sent by mail to affected property owners and surrounding property owners and published in local media in November.

A public hearing regarding changes occurred at the Dec. 16 planning commission meeting. On That date, the board recommended presented revisions for review by the city commission.

City commissioners on Jan. 14 approved the first reading of the proposal. A second review is required, and could take place at the Jan. 28 meeting.

