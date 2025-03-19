Pub Crawl spreads green through downtown streets

By Scott Sullivan

Saturday passed for St. Paddy’s during Saugatuck’s downtown pub crawl March 15. Throngs o’ leprechauns — clad in shamrock shades, green sequined hats and Guinness beads — Irish jigged, jogged and staggered down early-sprouting streets.

T’was windy out. “Aye, I’ve not seen the likes of it since the washout,” said one honorary Hibernian as her tiara somersaulted down Butler Street.

Sorority mates from Olivet College 30 years ago regrouped outside Wally’s bound for their next green pint or three at Phil’s and asked where the daylong haze came from.

“Remnants of a rainbow?” one speculated.

A younger fivesome blew by like tumbleweeds too down Water Street outside Wicks Par Bar & Grille. T’was packed but The BARge laid ahead, or The Sand Bar the other way.

I ducked into The Book Nook for respite, then into James Brandess Gallery for more raucous colors.

It was spring. The season was underway.

