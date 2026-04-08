Rain drives Douglas Easter into school halls

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Bummed? Beleaguered and now rained out? Roxanne Potter celebrated Easter with friends indoors instead.

Easter Eve Saturday saw kids and families gather instead of a rain-logged Beery Field dryer Douglas Elementary halls.

Pink, purple and pastel plastic eggs were scattered in halls hastily cobbled into hosts for age groups. “Grades under K here, 1, 2 and 3 there …” called out Potter in her best barker’s voice.

Costumed wee ones, spirits undampened, swarmed while proud elders showed prowess or not with cell phone cameras.

The planned yearly parade down Center Street to the park had been squelched by city hall this year for cost and safety reasons, but Potter, late turning in her annual special event permit, was philosophical. “Kids’ safety first,” she said.

The bonnet contest came off, with age-group awards given after all eggs were cleared in the cafetorium. It wasn’t just children who were exuberant, this soggy Sabbatum Sanctum/Holy Tuesday. Family photographers were too.

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