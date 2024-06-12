Rain fails to dampen Bridgefest as crowdsenjoy rides, booths, music

Three carnival rides were set up along Riverfront Plaza, including a ferris wheel, a cyclone swing, and the pirate themed “Phantom’s Revenge”. Photo from the Downtown Allegan Facebook page

The rain didn’t stop Kitten and the Tonics as they persevered through the weather and played on the Riverfront Stage. Photo by Jordan Wilcox.

A myriad of inflatables at Hanson Park provided some additional fun for Bridgefest’s younger attendees. Photo from the Downtown Allegan Facebook page.

Vintage muscle cars, antique trucks, and collectors cars of all kinds lined Locust Street for the Cruise-Inn. Photo by Jordan Wilcox.

Runners gather outside of the Tantrick SoDi Shop, before embarking on the Brew Hop .5k Race to Schaendorf. Photo from the Downtown Allegan Facebook page.

The riverfront portion of Bridgefest, as photographed from the very top of the ferris wheel during sunset. Photo by Jordan Wilcox.

By Gari Voss

Allegan Bridgefest 2024 is now in the books. The combination of community tents, arts & crafts, rides, games, food and music equaled downhome FUN.

Allegan District Library Director Pam Armstrong shared, “Bridgefest was phenomenal. I was so happy to see the return of a great crowd. Even when the rain started rolling in, the crowd stayed. The food vendors were spectacular, the organizations were out in full force and the craft vendors were very talented. We had so many families enjoying the bounce houses and signing up for the Summer Reading Program, I’m sure we will have record numbers this year.”

Downtown & Community Services Manager Parker Johnson felt, “Although attendance was down from previous years, likely due to the surrounding construction and threat of rain throughout the day, spirits were lively, and a couple thousand people flocked the recently reconstructed Downtown Allegan for fun, food, and entertainment.

“The crowds cleared when the rain came down around 6pm, but Kitten & The Tonics and Funkle Jesse played intimate shows to a lively crowd of dedicated music lovers. The Ferris Wheel was a hit in 2023 and was joined by the Phantoms Revenge pirate ship and Cyclone Swings, all positioned along the Riverfront. The rides were a hit throughout the afternoon, and in the evening their lights reflected off the wet pavement until their scheduled time of 10pm, again, with young people braving the cold to keep them running until the end of the night.