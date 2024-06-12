By Gari Voss
Allegan Bridgefest 2024 is now in the books. The combination of community tents, arts & crafts, rides, games, food and music equaled downhome FUN.
Allegan District Library Director Pam Armstrong shared, “Bridgefest was phenomenal. I was so happy to see the return of a great crowd. Even when the rain started rolling in, the crowd stayed. The food vendors were spectacular, the organizations were out in full force and the craft vendors were very talented. We had so many families enjoying the bounce houses and signing up for the Summer Reading Program, I’m sure we will have record numbers this year.”
Downtown & Community Services Manager Parker Johnson felt, “Although attendance was down from previous years, likely due to the surrounding construction and threat of rain throughout the day, spirits were lively, and a couple thousand people flocked the recently reconstructed Downtown Allegan for fun, food, and entertainment.
“The crowds cleared when the rain came down around 6pm, but Kitten & The Tonics and Funkle Jesse played intimate shows to a lively crowd of dedicated music lovers. The Ferris Wheel was a hit in 2023 and was joined by the Phantoms Revenge pirate ship and Cyclone Swings, all positioned along the Riverfront. The rides were a hit throughout the afternoon, and in the evening their lights reflected off the wet pavement until their scheduled time of 10pm, again, with young people braving the cold to keep them running until the end of the night.
Rain fails to dampen Bridgefest as crowdsenjoy rides, booths, music
By Gari Voss