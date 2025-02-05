Ransom Library hosts annual escape room Feb. 21 to 24

A group of friends was all smiles after completing the escape room at Ransom District Library in a previous year. This year’s event begins Friday, Feb. 21. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Belinda is a lovelorn librarian desperately searching for her soulmate.

Are you willing to help her find her one true love out of 10 potential suitors?

If so, then all you need to do is sign up for one of the available slots for the upcoming escape room at Ransom District Library. The escape room begins Friday, Feb. 21, and runs through Monday, Feb. 24.

The concept for this year’s escape room was the brainchild of Ransom head of patron services Analiese Mattson and Ransom assistant director/head of youth services Erin Marsh.

“The concept this year is a dating game as a nod to Valentine’s Day,” Mattson said. “We wanted it to feel different from the previous years and we were discussing possible love-themed ideas. Like many things at the library, an idea sparked, and Erin and I ran with it.”

Groups of up to six people will have 30 minutes to sift through various puzzles and red herrings and hunt through clues to find which candidate is the perfect match for Belinda in this “dating-sim.”

The escape room has been planned with a wide range of ages in mind.

“We encourage families and groups ranging from middle school to adult to join the fun,” Mattson said. “This program really is for all ages.”

Reservations are required to participate in the escape room, which will take place in the library’s Burchfield Room.

To reserve a time slot, call the library at (269) 685-8024 or go to the events page on the library’s website, www.ransomlibrary.org.

“We tend to fill up most of the slots every year,” Mattson said. “People seem to really enjoy the challenge.”

Ransom hosted its first escape room in 2018. The library has done so each year with the exception of 2020, when the COVID pandemic caused its cancellation.

“On the day of the event, the groups will enter into the Burchfield Room where a staff member will give them instructions and start the timer,” Mattson said.

“Escape rooms have been a big hit for libraries over the past few years and we have had the same experience in Plainwell. People have always enjoyed the past escape rooms at Ransom and we hope that continues this year.”

In addition to the escape room, Ransom offers various free programs for all age groups throughout the year. To learn more about those programs, visit ransomlibrary.org.