By John Raffel

Correspondent

MARION – The Marion Village Council, at Monday’s monthly meeting, was asked by David Duddles, what the village’s plan was to fix the damage along the sidewalks and streets from plowing this winter.

Duddles suggested a smaller plow for the sidewalks. He also spoke about the drains and how there is always a lot of standing water over his street and in his and the neighbor’s yard. Duddles suggested some ideas on how to fix the drains to allow the water to drain off the street. He also asked about a pothole on his street.

The council, was told a bill of $6801.40 for Harbor Steel & Supply Corp was for the Dam repairs happening this spring.

Roger Pritchard informed the board the Village of Farwell was just awarded $4 million from the State of Michigan to clean up their lake. Pritchzrd asked if the council would support him in sending a letter to representatives asking for the same type of money for the Marion Mill Pond.

He was told the Village has already had some contact with the State about funding to fix the Mill Pond and more information on that will be revealed later this year. He said he would author write a letter and have it sent on the Village’s letterhead and signature.

Valerie Brock and Tina Blackledge complained about dogs running at large in their neighborhood on Hamming Street. They said the dogs were aggressive and they have contacted animal control numerus times. But they were told animal control is short staffed and would not be able to come.

The Council advised the complaintants of the village ordinance and will have the ordinance enforcement officer serve the dog owners with a copy of the ordinance and check on the status of the dogs’ license. The office will also make a report to the Osceola animal control office.