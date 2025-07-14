Resurfacing begins on U.S. 12 Jacob-to-Maple segment in Sturgis

Beginning July 14, Michigan Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing of U.S. 12 in downtown Sturgis, from Jacob Street to South Maple Street.

Paving takes place from evening until early morning, 7 p.m.-7 a.m., to reduce interruption of daytime traffic flow.

Residents are asked to watch for nightly closures in the area.

U.S. 12 traffic will be detoured onto Franks Avenue, East Fawn River Road and M-66. M-66 traffic will be detoured on West Lafayette Street, North Clay Street and Memorial Drive.

Duration of the project is about three days, dependent on weather conditions, city officials said.