Rock prepares to lead young Saugatuck boys team

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

During his three-year stint as head coach in Fennville from 2019-2022, Ty Rock amassed an overall record of 44-18.

Rock hopes to replicate that level of success with Saugatuck.

Rock takes over the head coaching duties in Saugatuck from Brian Ward, who guided the Trailblazers to an 18-6 record a season ago before resigning the post.

This year’s team will have a different makeup as compared to the 2023-24 version, as seven players from last seasons’ squad are gone due to graduation.

“This season will look much different after graduating a large senior class,” Rock said. “We are depending on juniors who are now seniors and newcomers to step up.”

The returning seniors on the roster include guard Cass Stanberry, center Brighton VanHorn and forwards Carter Miller and Norm Bos.

Newcomers who could make an impact include senior center Caiden Pearson and junior forward Jordan Hoshor.

“Caiden has the ability to impact the game in multiple areas, with his length he will have an impact on rebounding, defense and finishing around the rim,” Rock said. “I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses throughout the year and believe he can have a great year.

“Jordan has grown as a player from his sophomore year. He has the ability to knock down outside shots and has the size to score at the rim. He has been a positive teammate, a leader and someone I enjoy coaching. I look forward to having Jordan fill a role that will be impactful on our season.”

Also joining the team are senior guard Misael Gamboa, junior forward Sam Bos, junior guard Sammy Gamboa and sophomore forward Grady Gross.

“This is a team that has the potential to be successful,” Rock said. “We have a lot of pieces, but getting those pieces to work together is going to be a big question mark.

“If we can all buy into what we are trying to build and understand that success is going to happen as a team and not individuals, then it could be a successful year.”

While the team’s overall youth brings with it some uncertainty, Rock is excited to see how the season plays out.

“There are a lot of unknowns this year, but I’m confident that this group can figure out the expectations I am holding them to and how to win as a team,” he said.

