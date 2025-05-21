Rosies galore fete Armed Forces Day

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Red kerchiefs wrapped heads of tribute and real “Rosie the Riveters” at the 13th annual Saugatuck-Douglas Armed Forces Day luncheon Saturday.

Sylvia Tanis, 100, of Holland was among women who worked in factories during World War II when U.S. men off to service.

Tribute Rosie/historian Clair Kitchin Dahl told a crowd of about 120 at Community Church of Douglas how U.S. women joined men teaming with the Detroit auto industry to operate the Willow Run Airport B-24 Bomber Plant. In 1941, one in 100 aircraft industry workers were women; two years later one in five were,” she said.

Each B-24 required more than 300,000 rivets, so Willow Run’s “Rosies” installed a lot of them — but the title isn’t confined to riveters.

“I consider every woman who worked in war industries a ‘Rosie,’” Dahl declared.

Each year, the community honors U.S. service members, past and present, at the luncheon. Donations help provide a free lunch to each attending veteran.

All funds remaining after go to the West Michigan Veterans Assistance Program, which provides assistance to area vets and families throughout the year.

Like this: Like Loading...