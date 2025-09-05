Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING
Sturgis Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 27, Oak Lawn Park.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 5
“Friday Social Night,” karaoke, 8 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Sept. 6
Oak Lawn Cemetery walking tour, 4-5:20 p.m., highlights history of Sturgis business.
Sept. 7
Oak Lawn Cemetery walking tour, 2-3:20 p.m., highlights history of Sturgis business.
Sept. 8
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Sept. 10
“Kid Connection,” 3:45-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St. Registration is appreciated, but not required. www.vbspro.events/p/kidconnection.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Sept. 11
Fall mum sale, by Exchange Club of Sturgis, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 306 W. Chicago Road. Proceeds benefit local community services.
Sept. 12
Fall mum sale, by Exchange Club of Sturgis, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 306 W. Chicago Road. Proceeds benefit local community services.
“Summer’s End”/classic car cruise-in, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis, includes “Movies on North” (“Night at the Museum 2”).
Sept. 13
Fall mum sale, by Exchange Club of Sturgis, 9 a.m.-noon, or until supply depleted, 306 W. Chicago Road. Proceeds benefit local community services.
Sept. 14
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Family Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: Farm truck pulls, 3 p.m.
Sept. 15
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Kids Day,” gates open 8 a.m.; wristband day (1 p.m.). Grandstand: TK Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m.
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Sept. 16
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Hometown Heroes Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: Farm stock tractor and semi pulls, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.
Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Sept. 17
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Seniors Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: TNT Bump N Run and demolition derby, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “4-H Awareness Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: SJO Motocross.
Sept. 19
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Veterans Day,” gates open 8 a.m.; wristband day (11 a.m.). Grandstand: NTPA Regional National Modified Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “FFA/Ag Education Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: NTPA Regional National Modified Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 21
St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Celebration Day,” gates open 1 p.m.
Sept. 23
“Community engagement session for Sturgis Public Schools bond proposal, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sturgis Middle School.
Sept. 24
“Partners in Art: Celebrating Young Creators,” 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Sept. 27
“Sturgis Barbecue Fest,” 5-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis.
Sept. 30
“GT Independence Movie in the Park,” 5-9 p..m., North Street, Sturgis.
OCTOBER
Oct. 3
“Mean Girls,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Cinema Circle series.
Oct. 6
Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.
Oct. 8
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Oct. 10
Sturgis High School homecoming parade and fireworks.
Oct. 11
Foam recycling, 9 a.m.-noon, city of Sturgis compost site, 27751 E. Fawn River Road.
Fall community clean-up, household non-hazardous waste collection, 9-11 a.m., Sturgis Department of Public Services, 805 N. Centerville Road. First-come, first-served, open to residents of city of Sturgis.
Oct. 12
Sturgis Middle School orchestra fall concert, 2 p.m., SHS cafeteria annex.
Oct. 13
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Oct. 15
SMS/SHS choir fall concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.
Oct. 20
Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.
Oct. 21
St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.
Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.
Oct. 22
Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.
Oct. 24
“Sturgis Spooktacular Fest,” 5-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis.
Oct. 25
Deep Blue Something, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Performance Series 2025-26.