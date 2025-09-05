Roundup of happenings in the Sturgis area

RECURRING

Sturgis Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. each Saturday through Sept. 27, Oak Lawn Park.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 5

“Friday Social Night,” karaoke, 8 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Sept. 6

Oak Lawn Cemetery walking tour, 4-5:20 p.m., highlights history of Sturgis business.

Sept. 7

Oak Lawn Cemetery walking tour, 2-3:20 p.m., highlights history of Sturgis business.

Sept. 8

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Sept. 10

“Kid Connection,” 3:45-5:30 p.m., Sturgis Methodist Church, 200 Pleasant St. Registration is appreciated, but not required. www.vbspro.events/p/kidconnection.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Sept. 11

Fall mum sale, by Exchange Club of Sturgis, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 306 W. Chicago Road. Proceeds benefit local community services.

Sept. 12

Fall mum sale, by Exchange Club of Sturgis, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 306 W. Chicago Road. Proceeds benefit local community services.

“Summer’s End”/classic car cruise-in, 5:30-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis, includes “Movies on North” (“Night at the Museum 2”).

Sept. 13

Fall mum sale, by Exchange Club of Sturgis, 9 a.m.-noon, or until supply depleted, 306 W. Chicago Road. Proceeds benefit local community services.

Sept. 14

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Family Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: Farm truck pulls, 3 p.m.

Sept. 15

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Kids Day,” gates open 8 a.m.; wristband day (1 p.m.). Grandstand: TK Pro Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Sept. 16

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Hometown Heroes Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: Farm stock tractor and semi pulls, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.

Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Sept. 17

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Seniors Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: TNT Bump N Run and demolition derby, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “4-H Awareness Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: SJO Motocross.

Sept. 19

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Veterans Day,” gates open 8 a.m.; wristband day (11 a.m.). Grandstand: NTPA Regional National Modified Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “FFA/Ag Education Day,” gates open 8 a.m. Grandstand: NTPA Regional National Modified Truck and Tractor Pulls, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21

St. Joseph County Grange Fair, Centreville, “Celebration Day,” gates open 1 p.m.

Sept. 23

“Community engagement session for Sturgis Public Schools bond proposal, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sturgis Middle School.

Sept. 24

“Partners in Art: Celebrating Young Creators,” 4:30-6:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Sept. 27

“Sturgis Barbecue Fest,” 5-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis.

Sept. 30

“GT Independence Movie in the Park,” 5-9 p..m., North Street, Sturgis.

OCTOBER

Oct. 3

“Mean Girls,” 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Cinema Circle series.

Oct. 6

Sturgis Township Board of Trustees meeting, 4 p.m., township hall.

Oct. 8

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Oct. 10

Sturgis High School homecoming parade and fireworks.

Oct. 11

Foam recycling, 9 a.m.-noon, city of Sturgis compost site, 27751 E. Fawn River Road.

Fall community clean-up, household non-hazardous waste collection, 9-11 a.m., Sturgis Department of Public Services, 805 N. Centerville Road. First-come, first-served, open to residents of city of Sturgis.

Oct. 12

Sturgis Middle School orchestra fall concert, 2 p.m., SHS cafeteria annex.

Oct. 13

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Oct. 15

SMS/SHS choir fall concert, 7 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts.

Oct. 20

Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education meeting, 5:30 p.m., Sturgis Central Commons.

Oct. 21

St. Joseph County Commission meeting, 5 p.m., historic courthouse, Centreville.

Sturgis Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., city hall.

Oct. 22

Sturgis City Commission meeting, 6 p.m., city hall.

Oct. 24

“Sturgis Spooktacular Fest,” 5-9 p.m., downtown Sturgis.

Oct. 25

Deep Blue Something, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour, 7:30 p.m., Sturges-Young Center for the Arts, part of Performance Series 2025-26.