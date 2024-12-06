Santa arrives at ‘Dashing Through Downtown’ in Sturgis

Santa Claus got a fire truck ride to Free Church Park in Sturgis, on day two of “Dashing Through Downtown.” Sturgis High School marching band led the parade.

It came on day two of “Dashing Through Downtown,” presented by Sturgis DDA.

Santa is at the park through 7 p.m. today (Dec. 6), along with The Grinch. The band and choir performed.

“Sip & Stroll” continues through 9 p.m. today (Dec. 6).

Santa makes an additional appearance 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Sturgis Historical Museum. At 1 p.m. on day 3, Strand Theater has a special showing of “The Polar Express.”

“Kristkindlmarkt,” is featured all three days, offering hot beverages and warming stations.

Carriage rides are available during the festival.