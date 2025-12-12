SAPS presentation highlights local leadership; lifesaving prevention work

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Substance Abuse Prevention Services delivered an uplifting and personal presentation at the Dec. 1 Albion City Council meeting, offering a clear look at how youth leadership and prevention programs are growing in Albion and across Calhoun County. SAPS Assistant Director and Certified Prevention Specialist Maurice Barry began by noting that SAPS is part of a countywide coalition recently honored at the Michigan State Capitol. He told the council that founder Dr. Harry J. Bonner Sr. has dedicated more than 40 years to youth and families in Albion, and that the coalition’s recognition reflects the long-term influence of prevention work that began locally and now reaches across the county.

Barry described how SAPS is using Michigan’s opioid settlement dollars. SAPS received $91,000 in the first year and $82,000 in the second year, and Barry said the funding is already making a difference. He explained that he distributes Narcan at Family Fare on the first Saturday of every month and that the 24-hour Narcan vending machine on Austin Avenue has already been responsible for several critical overdose reversals late at night. Barry also acknowledged Councilmembers Lenn Reid and Vivian Davis for their involvement in SAPS activities and their steady support of the organization’s work.

Marquetta Frost spoke next. “I’ve been with Dr. Bonner ever since I was in fifth grade, and I’ve stayed with SAPS ever since,” she said, noting that his steady guidance shaped her early years and kept her connected to the organization as an adult. Frost now mentors teens through SAPS’ CAMP cross-age mentoring program at Marshall Opportunity High School, Marshall Academy, and Homer High School. Beginning in October, high school mentors receive weekly training before working with younger students, and after Christmas break, they will begin weekly visits with fifth graders at Harrington Elementary School throughout the spring.

“We go into the schools every week, and we help the students with leadership, homework, and talking about preventing substance abuse. We see them grow,” said Frost. She added that she now helps guide a new generation of mentors. “I mentor the mentors, and then we take what we learn and work with the younger kids. It’s important that they see someone who believes in them.”

Frost then introduced Thad, a second-year mentor who chose to continue volunteering after finishing school. He described the weekly visits and the simple conversations that often make the biggest difference. “We’d go over to Harrington Monday right after school till about 5:30… mostly just talk with the kids about preventing substance abuse.” He added that the mentors also help younger students with homework and said, “In general, it’s just a great experience all around.”

Before concluding, Barry shared his own testimony about how SAPS and Dr. Bonner transformed his life. He told the council, “I was a single parent… been to prison, did a whole lot of bad stuff. Never thought I’d be standing in front of you guys talking about doing work in the community… but I am very proud and very honored to have walked alongside him and learned this profession.” He added that Dr. Bonner “is instrumental in my transformation in this community.”

The recognition presented at the State Capitol earlier this year honored a countywide prevention coalition that includes SAPS, showing how local efforts have grown into a broader network of partners working together across Calhoun County. While Dr. Bonner was not present at the Dec. 1 meeting, the evening’s speakers, Frost and Thad, illustrated how his lifelong commitment continues forward. Their stories show how prevention work that began in Albion decades ago now contributes to leadership development and substance misuse prevention across the county.