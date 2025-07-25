Sass in the City returns to downtown Three Rivers next week

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The annual “ladies’ night out” in downtown Three Rivers will take place once again next week.

On Friday, Aug. 1, the Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority will hold the annual Sass in the City shopping and dining event, which runs from 5-8 p.m., with a number of local businesses participating and featuring shopping, cocktails, food, and live music.

“This is an event to support local businesses and to enjoy a summer evening downtown with your friends,” DDA Executive Director Angie Metty said. “It brings people downtown in a big way, boosting business, creating buzz, and showing off everything our local shops have to offer.”

Those who purchase a ticket to participate in the event will receive a swag bag with coupons, a wine glass, and what Metty called “fun surprises” from downtown merchants. Check-in will occur at the information booth on Portage Avenue, and many places will have exclusive discounts for Sass in the City participants.

“A great mix of shops and restaurants are offering discounts, games, treats, and after-hours fun,” Metty said. “Everyone’s bringing something unique to the table.”

Participants will also receive a stamp passport, where if all the stamps are filled out at participating businesses, participants will get an extra ticket to be entered into one of three basket giveaways. The basket themes are 21+ Boozy, Shopping, and Self-Care.

“Ladies will receive a raffle ticket in each swag bag that they may enter in the gift basket of their choice, and a ticket to drop in the nomination Queen of Sass nomination jar,” Metty said.

The event will also feature the Queen of Sass competition, where participants can vote for one of several ladies to be crowned the “Sass Queen of Historic Downtown Three Rivers.” Nominations are open through Wednesday, July 29 at 11:59 p.m. on the Downtown Three Rivers Facebook page. The winner of Queen of Sass will also receive a gift basket.

Metty said she anticipates there to be hundreds of people attending this year’s event, depending on the weather forecast, and is looking forward to seeing downtown filled for the night.

“This event is always a blast and a highlight for people to shop local in our downtown. The community energy and local support make it really special. I’m excited to see the streets full of people having fun and shopping local,” Metty said. “Attendees can expect great deals, great company, and lots of sassy fun.”

Tickets for the event are $10 prior to the day of the event, and $13 the day of the event, and can be purchased online at purplepass.com/sass. Check-in for Sass in the City begins at 4:30 p.m. the day of the event.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.