Valley Haven LaFayette Day will be on Saturday April 9th, 2022. CCDA director Chris Busby was on hand at the LaFayette City Council meeting Monday night to make the announcement. The event will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm central time. This will be the event’s 26th year. All proceeds go to support Valley Haven School. “Were just looking forward to a great year celebrating the city and Valley Haven School,” Busby said.

While no details were formally announced, Busby said there would be plenty of vendors, food, crafts and entertainment.

“We are most certainly looking forward to this year,” said Chris Busby. “I can tell you with almost 100% certainty there is going to have to be tornadoes, hurricanes, hailstorms, everything for us not to have it this year. We’re going to have it this year no matter what.”