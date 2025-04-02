Saugatuck baseball beats Hartford in shortened game

By Jason Wesseldyk

After dropping a 7-3 decision in the first game of a doubleheader with visiting Hartford on Wednesday, March 27, the Saugatuck baseball team bounced back to take game two 5-2.

The second game was stopped early due to darkness.

The Trailblazers trailed the nightcap 2-0 before plating four runs in the bottom of the first inning and adding one an inning later.

Jack Drummond paced Saugatuck with two hits, a run and an RBI, while Cass Stanberry added a hit and a run. Noah Lalonde and Braison Jones also drove in runs for Saugatuck.

Noah Morgan pitched three innings, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts to collect the win.

In the first game, Noah DeBoer paced Saugatuck with an RBI double, while Morgan had an RBI single and Jones singled. Stanberry was the starting pitcher and struck out six in six innings. Only one of the six runs he allowed was earned.

The previous day, Saugatuck hosted Hamilton and dropped both ends of a twin bill, falling 6-1 in the opener and 3-0 in game two.

The Trailblazers’ lone run of the day came in the fourth inning of the first game on home run by Jones. Norm Bos had the other hit for Saugatuck.

LaLonde pitched the first three innings and held Hamilton scoreless. Holden Burd pitched the final four innings, allowed six runs—four earned—on five hits and five walks.

Game two saw Stanberry and Drummond each single in the loss. DeBoer started on the mound and took the loss, allowing three runs on a hit and seven walks with four strikeouts.

