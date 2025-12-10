Saugatuck boys basketball drops games

By Jason Wesseldyk

After starting the season with a pair of road games, the Saugatuck boys basketball team played at home for the first time when it hosted Parchment on Monday, Dec. 8.

Unfortunately, the home-court advantage didn’t translate into a win as the Trailblazers fell 62-27.

“We need to get better in all reads of the game and mentally we need to be tougher,” Saugatuck coach Ty Rock said. “We have to learn how to compete.”

The loss dropped Saugatuck to 0-3, as it suffered losses to Galesburg-Augusta (65-27) on Friday, Dec. 5, and Bangor (55-25) on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Rock thought Saugatuck competed well in the first quarter against G-A, as his team trailed 15-7.

“We need to handle the pressure better, but we did improve in a lot of areas,” he said.

Rock called the Bangor game “a punch in the face.”

“We did not come ready to play and failed to execute both offensively and defensively,” he said. “We have a lot to work on and hopefully we start improving on basic skills that are lacking.”