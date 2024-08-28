Saugatuck boys cross takes first place

By Jason Wesseldyk

BYRON CENTER—The 2024 cross country season started on a high note for the Saugatuck boys squad.

Taking part in Under the Nights Invitational hosted by South Christian on Friday, Aug. 23, the Trailblazers took top honors in the 23-team Midnight Division with 94 points. Covenant Christian was runner-up with 110 points.

The Saugatuck girls were fourth with 147 points.

“It was a great way for us to start our season,” Saugatuck boys coach Rick Bauer said. “The kids worked really hard this summer, so it’s always nice to see them get rewarded for that.”

Sophomore Marcus Silvia paced the Saugatuck boys, cracking the top 10 by placing eighth at 16:59.

Also scoring for the Trailblazers were freshman Jackson Bowman (17th at 17:16), sophomore Grant Rehkopf (19th at 17:18), sophomore Sawyer Monroe (22nd at 17:20) and junior Sammy Gamboa (28th at 17:34).

“We’re a fairly young team again this year, but these kids are talented runners,” Bauer said. “I’m excited to see where we go from here.”

In the girls race, junior Alina Martinson posted a time of 20:56 to cross the finish line in fourth place for Saugatuck.

The junior trio of Kamryn Sixberry (12th at 21:09), Lyvia Curtis (21st at 21:44) and Emma Schoonmaker (73rd at 24:00) were the next three finishers for the Trailblazers.

Senior Meryn Curtis (77th at 24:08) was Saugatuck’s final scoring runner.

