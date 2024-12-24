Saugatuck boys drop two games

The Saugatuck boys basketball team heads to Christmas break with a 2-6 record following a pair of losses last week.

The Trailblazers dropped a 59-30 decision at home to Bridgman on Tuesday, Dec. 17, before suffering a 53-42 road loss at the hands of Delton on Friday, Dec. 20.

“We just need to continue getting better,” first-year Saugatuck coach Ty Rock said. “There are areas that we need to improve on which is not allowing us to compete in games.

“We’re going to take some time off for the holidays and get back to work.”

Saugatuck returns to action on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Pictured is Cass Stanberry (3) during the game with Delton. (Photo by Jason Wesseldyk)

