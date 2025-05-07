News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

Saugatuck boys track clinches SAC Lakeshore title

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 493 Views

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
LAWTON—The Saugatuck boys track team turned in scoring performances in all four relays at the SAC Championship Meet on Monday, May 5.
That was a big factor in the Trailblazers’ ability to earn a fifth-place showing of 50 points in the 18-team field.
The top eight finishers in each event score points based on a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The meet was also scored as a dual meet between Saugatuck and Gobles since the scheduled meet between the teams was cancelled due to bad weather earlier this season.
The Trailblazers won that to finish 8-0 in the SAC Lakeshore, securing the divisional championship in the process.
The top relay effort by Saugatuck came in the 4×800, as the team of Sammy Gamboa, Marcus Silva, Tommy Bullinger and Grant Rehkopf posted a time of 8:54.16 to place third.
Results for Saugatuck’s other relays were: the 4×400 team of Chris Foley, Morgan Davis, Nick Petrik and Brennan Nor was fourth at 3:43.26; the 4×100 team of Jaxon Green, Carter Miller, Cass Stanberry and Max Page was seventh at 46.31; and the 4×200 team of Green, Miller, Petrik and Page was eighth at 1:37.97.
Individually, Miller and Stanberry each secured a runner-up finish.
Miller was second in discus at 138-10, and Stanberry was second in long jump at 20-3.5. Miller also scored in shot put (eighth at 43-0), while Stanberry scored in both the 300 hurdles (seventh at 44.17) and the 110 hurdles (eighth at 16.95).
Also scoring for the Trailblazers were: Sawyer Monroe in the 3,200 (third at 10:31.09) and the 1,600 (eighth at 4:49.16); Jackson Bowman in the 1,600 (seventh at 4:48.72) and the 3,200 (seventh at 10:43.17); and Pete Mitchell in long jump (fourth at 19-9).

Leave a Reply