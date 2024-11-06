Saugatuck, Douglas to fete Veterans Day

Saugatuck will celebrate Veterans Day Monday, Nov. 11, in traditional fashion while Douglas will do something new.

Members of Saugatuck American Legion Post 137 will parade from their 248 Mason St. hall down Butler Street to the Village Square Park Veterans Park for their time-honored observance.between 10 a.m. and noon.

Speakers will speak, the Saugatuck High School band will perform patriotic music, a wreath will be laid and ceremony end with a bugler playing Taps.

Later, Douglas will dedicate its new Veterans Park Walk, on Washington Street, just past Douglas Marina at 4:30 p.m.

Keri Becker, who served in the Army Reserve from 1992 to 2008 and was called to active duty in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom from January 2003 till February 2004, will be guest of honor and keynote speaker.

While stationed at Camp As Sayliyah performing joint operations in Doha, Qatar, Becker worked in transportation, supply and was named non-commissioned officer in charge of the latter unit.

She achieved the rank of staff sergeant and was honorably discharged in October 2006.

All are welcome to fete U.S. veterans at both events and attend.

