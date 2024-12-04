Saugatuck drops opener to Tri-Unity

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The first quarter of the Saugatuck boys basketball team’s season-opening game against Tri-Unity Christian on Tuesday, Nov. 26, showcased a strong defensive effort from the Trailblazers.

How good was the Trailblazers’ defense in the opening stanza? Well, Tri-Unity Christian scored only four points.

Unfortunately for first-year Saugatuck coach Ty Rock and his squad, the rest of the game was a bit of a different story.

Tri-Unity Christian averaged 19 points per quarter during the final three stanzas while largely keeping the Saugatuck offense in check to hand the Trailblazers the 61-16 defeat.

“Obviously, this game did not go the way we anticipated,” Rock said. “We played a solid first quarter, but at the end of the day you have to put the basketball in the hoop. We have a lot of work to do in that department, as well as many other departments.”

Jordan Hoshor was a bright spot for Saugatuck offensively. He accounted for half of the Trailblazers’ offensive production with eight points.

And while the loss was a tough one for Saugatuck, Rock plans to use it as a learning opportunity for his players.

“The goal is to learn from this and to start improving day by day,” he said.

