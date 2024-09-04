Saugatuck football fall to Buchanan in season opener

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BUCHANAN—It’s not about winning or losing. It’s about winning or learning.

That’s one of the messages longtime Saugatuck football coach Bill Dunn shared with his team following its season-opening 32-6 road loss against Buchanan.

“The bottom line is we now have an opportunity for growth and to learn from our mistakes,” said Dunn, who led the Trailblazers to a 25-14 win over Buchanan in the opening game last season on the way to a 7-0 start.

The mistakes mentioned by Dunn included five turnovers and multiple penalties.

“Obviously, when you’re turning the ball over and giving up yards on penalties, that hurts your chances for success,” Dunn said.

“Better execution will be a priority in our preparation for next week’s game.”

Saugatuck’s lone touchdown came on a 10-yard pass from Cass Stanberry to Carter Miller in the fourth quarter, enabling the Trailblazers to avoid the shutout.

Jaxon Green and Max Page led the Saugatuck defensive effort, as Green had an interception and Page finished with seven tackles.

For Buchanan, Leland Payne scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to help the Bucks take a 29-0 halftime lead. Mason Frontczak booted a pair of field goals, one a 28 yarder to close out the first half and the other a 34 yarder in the fourth quarter.

For the game, Buchanan held a 327-169 edge in total yardage as the Bucks ran for 204 yards and threw for 123 more.

