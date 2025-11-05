Saugatuck girls cross country places third at Finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BROOKLYN—So close, yet so far away.

That has been a familiar refrain for the Saugatuck girls cross country team when it comes to the Trailblazers’ quest for a podium finish at the State Finals.

And unfortunately for Saugatuck coach Angelina Bauer and her runners, it was the case again this season.

The Trailblazers finished third with 189 points at the Division 3 State Finals, just 10 points behind runner-up Pewamo-Westphalia. Lansing Catholic won the title with 69 points.

The top two teams receive trophies.

This marked the fifth time the Saugatuck girls have placed third at the State Finals.

“It quite a heartbreaker,” Bauer said. “We are a program of third-place finishes and near-podium misses. We know that we can look at it the other way and appreciate that having that many third places is awesome, but it still stings a bit.

“These girls have had their eye on a trophy for a few years, knowing what our team would look like when we got our incoming middle schoolers (now freshmen Ellyse Heyser and Ryann Monroe).”

Getting senior newcomer Savannah VanDenBerg—who was Saugatuck’s fifth and final scoring runner at the State Finals with a time of 20:57 that put her in 115th place—made the prospects of a podium finish even more realistic.

“These girls did all they could to maximize their abilities, knowing what we have this year,” Bauer said. “They conditioned in the offseason and spent hours and hours doing all of the above and beyonds.

“So when we look at the results and realize just how close 10 points actually was, it adds a bit of salt to the open wound. But we also are full of gratitude, knowing how many teams out there never get a chance to be third in the state.

Senior Alina Martinson led the charge for Saugatuck, earning All-State honors by finishing 13th at 18:59. She joined older siblings Natalie and Adam in garnering All-State recognition.

“Alina finally earned her first All-State finish, going out with a celebration her senior year,” Bauer said. “Going into the race, I knew she would have a phenomenal day just by her attitude and demeanor. She was upbeat, positive and energetic. She really set a good tone for her team.

“I have known her since she was seven years old, and we coached both of her siblings. Her family has been a part of our program for a decade, and it’s bittersweet to say goodbye. We are sad to lose her next year, but elated to send her off with such a big bang.”

Junior Lyvia Curtis joined Martinson in securing a personal record, as she finished at 19:30. That was good for 31st, putting her a single spot out of All-State range.

“Lyvia has been our team leader and our rock, and we are relieved that we return her for one more season next year,” Bauer said. “When people were comforting her about her 31st place finish, I overheard her say tearfully, ‘Thirty-first? What? I don’t care about my place. I just wanted to be with my team on the podium.’

“She is one of the most team-oriented, selfless athletes I have ever coached.”

Saugatuck’s other scoring runners were junior Kamryn Sixberry (36th at 19:41), freshman Ellyse Heyser (70th with a PR of 20:21) and VanDenBerg.

“If Savannah had not made the choice as a senior to come out for cross country, we likely would have barely finished in the top five,” Bauer said. “It was because of her choice and willingness to come out and train like an experienced runner that we were even in the position to contend for a trophy.”

Freshman Ryann Monroe (182nd at 21:59) and sophomore Rain Kalleward (241st at 24:36) also competed.

“All of these ladies are resilient and positive,” Bauer said. “We have some talent, yes, but many of the made themselves, meaning, they came into the program as mid-to-back-of-the-pack runners. But through tremendous hard work, the daily grind, the ability to wait for delayed gratification, they have gotten to a place where they can run with the best and contend for a trophy.

“This team is just full of extraordinary human beings, and one day does not define our entire journey together.”

Fennville’s Isabelle Sliter was All-State, placing 14th with a time of 19:00. The Blackhawks finished 25th as a team with 577 points.

Like this: Like Loading...