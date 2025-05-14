By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GOBLES—Entering the Gobles Invitational on Friday, May 9, Saugatuck’s Niki McNeil had finished first in discus at five of the seven meets in which she’d participated.

Make that six of eight.

With a distance of 113-3, McNeil won discus by more than 12 feet to help the Saugatuck girls place fourth in the 21-team event.

The Trailblazers finished with 61 points. Gobles won with 101 points, followed by Kalamazoo Christian (76) and Bridgman (66). Allegan placed fifth with 53.5 points, while Fennville was 10th with 27 points.

Saugatuck had one other event victory, as the 4×800 team of Kamryn Sixberry, Alina Martinson, Savannah VanDenBerg and Lyvia Curtis crossed the finish line at 10:25.59.

Other top performances for the Trailblazers included: VanDenBerg in the 1,600 (second at 5:57.31); Sixberry in the 3,200 (second at 12:01.02); Mazie Robison in the 100 (third at 13.71) and the 100 hurdles (third at 16.21); Curtis in the 3,200 (fourth at 12:41.43); and Leora Buss in pole vault (fourth at 7-6).

Jayden VandenAkker once again shined for Allegan in hurdles, winning both the 100 (15.44) and the 300 (45.75).

Teammate Bailee Dilley won pole vault at 9-0, while Maddie Antkoviak was second in shot put (33-8.5) and fourth in discus (91-1).

For Fennville, Isabelle Sliter led the way. Not only did she win the 1,600 at 5:38.34, but she also placed third in the 800 at 2:33.37.

Sara Skinner placed runner-up in pole vault with a height of 8-6.

Like this: Like Loading...