Saugatuck girls upend Fennville in Never Forgotten Game

FENNVILLE—For the record, the Saugatuck girls basketball team bested archrival Fennville 56-33 on Saturday, Feb. 1.

But for Trailblazers coach Kevin Tringali, the outcome of the game was secondary to the more important meaning of the night.

The game was part of the 14th Annual Never Forgotten Game in honor or Wes Leonard, the Fennville junior who tragically passed away in 2011 after hitting a game-winning shot to seal to 20-0 regular season for his team.

The event helps raise money for the Wes Leonard Heart Team, which donates AEDs to schools and sports organizations throughout the state.

Sixteen AEDs were donated during halftime of the boys game, bringing the total number to more than 625.

Tringali had the opportunity to coach Leonard in AAU basketball.

“As time goes on, less and less people are connected to the actual moment and I’m fortunate enough to be one of the guys who had a chance to coach Wes for a couple years,” Tringali said. “I know his family, so it’s great that I can share that with my (team) so they understand how special this is.

“A huge thank you to Fennville Schools and the Heart Team for choosing us to be in this game every year because they don’t have to do that,” Tringali said. “I’m just so proud to be a part of this. Wes was a special kid and what he’s done since he’s been gone has saved a lot of lives and this night just brings that to light.”

Leonard’s mom Jocelyn Leonard spoke to the Saugatuck players before the game.

“Mrs. Leonard was nice enough to speak to our team and she shared the connection between our two communities,” Tringali said.

Junior Tali Laskowski scored 17 points for Saugatuck, putting her two points behind senior Kennedy Gustafson’s team-best 19. Sophomore Mylah Simpson chipped in with 11 points.

Prior to this game, Laskowski—in her first year at Saugatuck after being home schooled—didn’t know much about Leonard. That changed when she and her teammates heard from Jocelyn Leonard and watched a documentary about Leonard.

“We heard a lot about (Leonard’s) mentality and how he was a really hard worker and a great team player,” Laskowski said. “He was just a great kid all-around and to be part of this night was really special.”

Saugatuck trailed 9-7 after one quarter and led 20-15 at halftime before using an 18-10 run in the third quarter to get some separation.

Lila Rosema paced Fennville with 12 points, while Cailey Mokma had eight.

