Saugatuck golf claims first regional championship since 2006

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

After finishing second at regionals each of the past two years, members of the Saugatuck boys golf team set a goal of winning a regional championship this year.

Mission accomplished.

Competing on their home turf at Clearbrook Golf Course, the Trailblazers amassed a score of 328 to finish nine strokes ahead of runner-up McBain Northern Michigan Christian at a Division 4 regional on Wednesday, May 28.

Grandville Calvin Christian placed third at 342 to secure the final qualifying spot for the Division 4 State Finals.

The regional title is the first for Saugatuck since 2006.

“Obviously, we’re really excited about this regional championship,” Saugatuck coach Brian Ward said. “After being runner-up the last two years, it was awesome to get over that hump and win one.”

According to Ward, adding to what has been a rich history for the program is rewarding.

“Our program has had a long history of success going back to the mid-2000s, including a state title in 2005 and a state runner-up in2008. So, to be able to add to that legacy means a lot to me as a coach.

“We’ve been very successful for the past three or four years, winning conference the last two years and qualifying for state the last three years. But to actually be able to put a (regional) trophy in the case, to put a number up on the banner in the gym, really cements that hard work that these players have put into the program.”

Freshman Grant Schrotenboer led the charge for Saugatuck, shooting a team-best 78. That put him second on the individual leaderboard behind Tri-Unity Christian’s Hezekiah Nobel, who shot a 71.

Senior Cam Lewis followed Schrotenboer with an 81, while juniors Noah Conklin and Nickolas Mohr rounded out Saugatuck’s scoring golfers. They posted scores of 84 and 85, respectively.

Freshman MacLean Larue also competed for the Trailblazers, carding a 104.

And while pleased with the regional title, Ward said he and his athletes are far from satisfied.

“We’re currently ranked fifth in the state for Division 4 and I know that my guys are capable of putting up some low scores,” he said. “If we can get four guys playing well on the same day, there’s no reason we can’t add something else to the trophy case.”

The Division 4 State Finals are slated for Ferris State University’s Katke Course beginning Friday, June 6.

Like this: Like Loading...