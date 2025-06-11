Saugatuck golf places 8th at state

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

BIG RAPIDS—It was another top-10 finish for the Saugatuck boys golf team at the Division 4 State Finals Friday and Saturday, June 6 and 7.

Competing at Katke Golf Course on the campus of Ferris State University, the Trailblazers carded a two-round total of 677 to finish eighth in the 18-team field.

Saugatuck placed seventh at the State Finals last season after finishing 12th two years ago.

Clarkston Everest Collegiate won the state title with a 631, followed by Calvin Christian (650) and Hackett Catholic (651).

Saugatuck shot a 339 on day one, putting the Trailblazers in eighth place. They maintained that position with a 338 on day two.

Freshman Grant Schrotenboer led the way for Saugatuck with a 163 (84-79), while senior Cameron Lewis was close behind at 165 (80-85). Schrotenboer and Lewis finished 19th and 24th, respectively.

Juniors Noah Conklin (85-85—170) and Nickolas Mohr (90-89—179) also scored for Saugatuck.Sophomore Walton Bos (109-100—209) was the Trailblazers’ other competitor.

Like this: Like Loading...