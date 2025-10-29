Saugatuck man falls off houseboat, drowns

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Saugatuck man drowned Oct. 20 after falling off the roof of his houseboat in Mecosta County.

Joseph Petty, 81, was performing routine maintenance on the vessel docked at Newaygo Boat Club on the Muskegon River near Stanwood when his wife Lynda reported him missing at 5:23 p.m., said the county sheriff’s office.

Rescue personnel used sonar equipment to search the area and detected an object consistent with a person in the water.

The Mecosta County Dive Team recovered Perry about 10 minutes after entering the water and EMS began life-saving measures, but he could not be resuscitated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also assisting were Mecosta Township, Big Prairie, Big Rapids and Morton Township fire/rescues; the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Mecosta County Victim Services, Mecosta County EMS, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.