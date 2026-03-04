Saugatuck runners shine at Indoor State

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Several Saugatuck student-athletes turned in strong performances at the Indoor Track & Field State Finals on Sunday, March 1.

The Trailblazers’ 4×800-meter relay team of Lyvia Curtis, Alina Martinson, Kamryn Sixberry and Ellyse Heyser delivered a season-best performance, finishing in 10:13.73.

“The 4x800m relay team delivered a season-best performance — a testament to their teamwork, grit, and dedication,” the district said in a social media post.

Martinson also competed individually, recording a season-best time of 60.96 in the 400-meter dash and posting a 2:24.71 in the 800-meter run.

Blake Ensfield competed in the 60-meter dash and later ran 62.91 to earn a Middle School All-State fifth-place medal.

“We are so proud of the way these student-athletes represent Saugatuck,” the district said.

