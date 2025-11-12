Saugatuck voters return incumbents

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck voters returned all three incumbents in a five-way race Tuesday, Nov. 4, to three available two-year seats on the city council.

Current mayor Holly Anderson and councilman Joe Clark topped all comers with 240 votes each. Fellow incumbent Russ Gardner will also be back after tallying 235 votes.

Falling shy were challengers John Mayer (229 votes) and Sherry Tedaldi (199). Of 766 registered city voters, 453 (or 59.14 percent) excercised their franchise

The uncontested Douglas city council race saw former mayor Matt Balmer garner 277 votes, followed by current mayor Cathy North (245) and newcomer Jeff West (227).

Of 1,221 registered Douglas voters, 306 (25.06 percent) took part in last week’s vote.

Results at this time are unofficial, pending certification by the Allegan County Board of Canvassers.