Schonert, Hamilton crowned at McBain homecoming

By John Raffel
Senior Class Assembly

By John Raffel
Correspondent

McBain High School celebrated its homecoming last week and crowned King Dylan Schonert and Queen Karri Hamilton.
The theme for the 2022 McBain Homecoming was Hollywood. The students participated in a spirit week leading up to Friday. There was a parade honoring the Homecoming Court and the various sports teams. Friday afternoon there was a student assembly with various games including men’s volleyball, tug of war: staff vs students and plunger races
The Rambler varsity basketball teams played the homecoming game against the Evart Wildcats. The high school band played and the HighLiters choir, along with alumni members, sang the national anthem. Elementary students in grades 2-5 sang the school fight song. The volleyball team which went to the state semifinals was honored with the presentation of their banner.
The staff and students celebrated homecoming with the community.

