Schools buy 50acres from church

Saugatuck Public Schools have acquired this 50-acre parcel west of church.

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Public Schools district has bought 50 acres 50west of Community Church of Douglas on Wiley Road for $1.25 million and invites the community to take part in envisioning its uses.

SPS superintendent Mark Neidlinger announced Monday the purchase was made possible through return of unused 2020 bond contingency funds plus strategic investment earnings. His complete announcement is listed elsewhere in this week’s paper.

The acquisition is in keeping with the 2024 Tri-Community Parks and Recreation Plan as agreed to by the schools, Saugatuck Township and Saugatuck Township, he added.

Possible uses of the land include:

A state-of-the-art community recreation center,

Added athletic competitive and practice fields,

Spaces for adult learning and art making,

Pickleball courts,

Community walking paths, and

A future home for the district’s bus fleet, allowing its removal from Blue Star Highway and improvements for safety and operational efficiency.

Neidlinger said the board of education commissioned Fishbeck Engineering to conduct three independent environmental assessments before finalizing the purchase.

“We look forward,” he said, “to sharing more details soon, including opportunities for you to participate in surveys and engagement sessions that will help shape the vision for this property.

“Your insight and partnership will be essential as we consider the exciting potential that lies ahead,” the superintendent said.