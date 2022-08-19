Schools, students prepare for 2022-23 year

By John Raffel

Correspondent

School officials are getting ready for the opening of the 2022-23 school year.

“McBain Schools is fully staffed with teachers, and we are ready for the 2022-2023 school year,” superintendent Scott Akom said. “We have posted and are accepting resumes for a school safety officer position. We are excited to add this position to our community.

Our first day of school with students is Tuesday, August 23. We are very excited to have students back in the building. Thank you to the McBain community for approving our 18 mills non-homestead operational millage. This was a four-year renewal, and we are very grateful. Because of the community support, we can continue offering outstanding programming for our students.”

At Marion, the back-to-school open house was on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Superintendent Danyel Prielipp said the Marion staff participated in active shooter training on Wednesday provided by Osceola County’s Mark Watkins and the new liaison officer.

The students’ first day is on Aug. 23. There will be no school on Friday Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 5 because of Labor Day weekend.

At Evart, the first day for teachers was Aug. 17 and early release days were the 18th and 19th.