Second chance pays off: Otsego woman wins $1 million

Otsego resident Michelle Roemer won $1 million as part of a second-chance drawing by the Michigan Lottery. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

OTSEGO—An Otsego woman is $1 million richer after winning the grand prize in a Michigan Lottery second chance drawing earlier this month.

Michelle Roemer, 58, won the $1 million prize during the Millionaire Maker Second Chance live event held April 10 at a Grand Rapids Griffins game.

Roemer earned entries into the drawing by scanning non-winning Millionaire Maker instant tickets using the Michigan Lottery mobile app. She was one of five finalists selected to participate in the live event.

“Millionaire Maker was the first ticket I’d ever scanned for a second chance, so I was really excited when I got the call about being chosen as a contestant, even though I did think it was a scam at first,” Roemer said.

During the event, finalists participated in a live game for a chance at the top prize.

“Whenever I play the Lottery, I do what I call my ‘Lottery lucky dance,’ so when the wheel was spinning, I was out there doing my lucky dance,” Roemer said. “When the wheel stopped on blue, I was so overwhelmed and couldn’t believe it,” she said. “There’s truly nothing to compare that feeling to.”

Roemer said she plans to use her winnings to book a vacation, invest and live debt-free.

“This prize is life-changing,” she said.