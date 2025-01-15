Senate Republican Leader Nesbitt launches campaign for governor

Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt of Porter Township announced he is running to become Michigan’s 50th governor, becoming the first announced Republican candidate in the 2026 gubernatorial election.

Nesbitt grew up on a sixth-generation family farm and earned “Alumni of the Year” from Hillsdale College for his work as a conservative reformer. He currently fights for Michiganders as Senate Republican Leader, both challenging the Democrats’ failing policies and offering solutions to revitalize Michigan. Aric and his wife Trisha have two young children, and with another on the way, so they have a personal interest in creating a better future for Michigan families.

“The people of Michigan have been left behind under Democrat rule as they’ve raised taxes, wasted a $9 billion surplus, chose politically-motivated corporate handouts over fixing our roads, and tried to impose their left-wing ideology on all of us,” said Aric Nesbitt. “As governor, I will put Michigan first by supporting taxpayers over the woke left, empowering parents, keeping families safe, and standing with President Trump to revive our manufacturing industry and Make Michigan Great Again.”

After delivering President Trump a resounding victory and returning a Republican Majority to the State House, Michiganders are ready for new leadership – and Nesbitt will unite a dynamic coalition of conservatives, small business owners, farmers, law enforcement and working families to build a freer, more secure, and more prosperous Michigan for the next generation.