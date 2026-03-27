Senior meal switch has fallout

By Scott Sullivan

Writer

Arms are up in the precincts after the Allegan County Commission dumped 20-year senior meal provider Community Action for Allegan County in favor of Grandville-based Meals on Wheels for $8.50 per meal, compared to CAAC’s $12.27). CAAC’s 3-year contract was set to expire April 1 but came earlier.

The elected county board of commissioners pulled the plug March 9, awarding it MOW effective immediately

The county Committee on Aging — an advisory group charged with supporting local seniors’ independence — had recommended the county do so side-by-side comparison of services rather than point-scoring as when awarding past contracts.

CAAC’s hot meal bid “provides ready-to-eat meals with minimal client preparation and aligns with what current participants are accustomed to receiving,” say COA findings.

“However, the model is operationally intensive, highly dependent on daily delivery logistics and carries higher per-meal costs. Limited meal customization and vulnerability to weather and staffing disruptions were also identified.”

Comparatively, MOW’s frozen meal plan “offers greater consistency in meal quality, expanded meal choice, accommodation of dietary needs and flexibility for clients to consume meals at their convenience. Operational efficiencies result in lower overall costs and improved scalability.

“The model allows resources (via the county’s voted senior millage) to be redirected to serve additional clients while maintaining nutritional standards. The committee noted that this model requires client education and transition planning due to change from the current structure.”

“Based on the evaluation of service models, vendor capabilities, cost sustainability and individual committee member recommendation, the COA concluded, “the frozen-meal delivery model best meets the county’s goals for high-quality, reliable and sustainable meal delivery.

“The committee recommends proceeding with the frozen-meal delivery model as the preferred approach for Home Delivered Meals, with appropriate client communication, transition planning and safeguards to support successful implementation.”

The county board made its choice Feb. 26. Why did members cut CAAC’s contract early?

“It’s a power and control issue,” said Jim Storey, the lone COA member to vote “no.” Before then he was a 2013-2024 county board member who served five terms as the body’s chair..

He and 13-year CAAC executive director Lisa Evans believe early severance came as reprisal — “out of spite,” Storey told this newspaper — for the agency making clear it would take its case to the cities and townships countywide.

So far, Evans said as of March 20, she and/other CAAC representatives have spoken at Saugatuck, Allegan, Otsego, Plainwell and Wayland city council meetings, plus Saugatuck, Laketown, Leighton, Gun Plain, Trowbridge, Watson, Heath, Salem and Dorr township boards. “More are coming,” she said, “including Douglas.”

To date, Gun Plain Township, Otsego city and last Friday, March 20, Saugatuck Township officials have passed similarly-worded resolutions asking the county to reinstate daily hot meals and wellness check services for eligible county seniors.

Saugatuck Township first heard from Evans March 11, but had no action item on its agenda for the late-breaking county item. That had to wait nine days till the county could call a special meeting with senior meals as the single agenda item.

Saugatuck City

March 9 council meeting minutes show current District 3 county commissioner Brad Lubbers, backed by county administrator Rob Sarro, got out in front of matters by laying out some details.

They also note Storey and U.S. Congress candidate Diop Harris (D-Battle Creek) were on hand. Since 2020 the former has independently written and circulated an “Allegan Storey” blog.

Also CAAC board member Lubbers told council the county had “followed its standard process by issuing an RFP (request for proposals), evaluating bid options and voting.”

Why the sudden severance was not addressed

“Under the new model,” Lubbers conceded, “instead of five days a week of hot meals, seniors would receive one to three days a week of frozen meals based on factors including cost and logistics.”

He acknowledged mixed reactions among seniors — some preferring hot meals and frequent visits, others preferring frozen meals and fewer visits — and that MOW drivers will be new people to most clients.

But he stood firm that “the county’s goals include fiscal responsibility with millage funds and ensuring that anyone needing more frequent wellness checks can be connected to other Senior Millage.”

Some in council felt less assured. Mayor pro-tem Joe Clark that night voiced ,concern about changes being made with scant regard to those most affected and the abruptness of the decision.

Councilman Scott Dean echoed Clark’s concerns, adding he would like to look into the matter further to ensure the community is raising, not lowering, the bar on services for vulnerable seniors.

Peer Gregory Muncey concurred, saying he found it “odd that council has just been informed of a significant shift that will take effect very soon.”

Saugatuck Township

At the township’s March 11 board meeting, Storey called his ex-county board peers’ action “mean-spirited.”

“The county pulled a fast one on us,” said CAAC driver Elizabeth Engels. “My heart goes out to our seniors.”

Daily checkups matter too.

“We are the eyes and ears of our clients,” said Evans. “We have found and helped seniors we’ve found fallen. It’s important we check on them every day.”

Township trustee Stacey Aldrich called these stories “heartbreaking” and helped set up last Friday’s special meeting. Sarro attended that night too, with new information. More on that to come.

The Press

Backlash, given print deadlines, first surfaced here with a March 12 Letter to the Editor headed “County slases help to those most in need.” Slases?

The letter, jointly signed by CAAC chair Mike VanDenBerg and Evans, cited county senior poverty figures, added the county abruptly ending it contract was “a sentence of solitary confinement for our most vulnerable neighbors.

“Imagine being 85, frail, unable to cook and watching your door, knowing no one is coming,” it continued. “We are not just talking about a daily safety check that prevented and alerted loved ones to injury and, frankly, prevented our elderly from dying.”

Storey has continued his crusade — sometimes with a cudgel — in his weekly email epistles. He last wrote Wednesday. March 18, under “Senior meal deal raises ethics questions”:

“The RFP was initially drafted with the involvement of a Kent County-based MOW board member (Jo VerBeek, he told us when asked) while serving on the county’s COA.

“Subsequently,” Storey went on, “(VerBeek) participated in the COA’s meeting Feb 18 that voted to reward the several-hundred-thousand dollar contract to MOW over CAAC, an Allegan County nonprofit.”

VerBeek’s vote that night

“raises conflict of interest concerns given COA bylaws state ‘no COA member shall be affiliated with a public or private organization that contracts with Allegan County senior citizens or be involved in any endeavor which would influence the decisions of the COA (Article VIII, Ethics and Conduct),’” Storey said.

“The RFP itself,” the ex-county chair went on, “was never presented to the full COA board before it was published for response from proposed vendors.

“Such a review may have caught a curious omission that previous COA boards and staff performed taste tests of the meals proposed by the vendors responding to the RFP.

“A member of the COA evaluation team confirmed no comparison taste tests of the meals offered by the competing organizations were conducted,” Storey said. “However, after MOW was awarded the contract, sample meals were sent to senior county staff.

“CAAC delivered hot meals to seniors five days a week until the county board’s delegated representative cut its contract 20 days early. MOW’s service model in its response to the RFP is to deliver frozen meals one to three days a week.

“When it was pointed out that a sizable number of seniors, up to 20 percent, suffer from mental and/or mobility issues, do not have microwave ovens nor are capable of operating them. MOW said it would supply microwaves,” he went on. But n that case, to what avail?

Storey was on a roll. In his “Empire strikes back: Episode 2” entry, he went on, “After it was reported here county officials terminated the CAAC contract 20 days early earlier than its stated expiration, apparently in retaliation for (the agency) telling its story to township and city officials, an attack was mounted at the March 12 Board of Commissioners meeting against the agency and others.

“CAAC,” Storey’s March 18 account went on, “was mocked for its 20-year-record of superior senior service. It was accused of not fixing some poorly-maintained homes discovered by MOW following its sudden take-over of the meals program.

“The comment was in apparent ignorance of a proposal CAAC recently presented to the COA for a home repair program funded by the senior millage. That proposal was rejected by the county and COA.

“The meals program does not fund home repairs. CAAC has funded some repairs for seniors using federal and state grants, but not all senior meal recipients qualify for the income-restricted fed and state programs.

“Allegan taxpayers,” Storey wrote, “fund the meals program through a special millage, funds that will now go to the Kent County outfit.”

Wait, there was more: three anecdotes culled from CAAC records by Storey, without giving last names for confidentiality reasons, included:

Anita from Pullman wrote “… daily meals from (CAAC) is my only real source of having one balanced meal daily. I am bedridden and can no longer shop or cook for myself.

Nell (no home city pr township given) wrote, “I enjoy the hot meals. Without them every day sometimes I’m not sure what I would do.” Nell’s son added, “When I’m at work, it (hot meals 5x a week), helps her a lot because she has dementia and forgets how to use the oven and even sometimes the microwave.”

Linda wrote, “I have multiple sclerosis diagnosed 56 years ago. My life is very difficult. I would like to have meals fresh and not frozen.”

Fred and Candice wrote, “My husband has dementia. We are homebound. We had an emergency where I needed an ambulance. Meal delivery came and Faith (meal driver) made sure my husband was cared for.”

County Response

Sarro, addressing the Dorr Township board Thursday, March 19, appeared to have moved the goalposts, telling trustees MOW would now offer 5-day-a-week meal delivery options.

He clarified that in a letter to all municipalities Friday:

“Dear Local Unit Leader,

“I am following up on the communication I sent to you March 5, attached for your reference. The county’s focus remains on serving our seniors throughout the transition to a new service provider for home-delivered mail, and there are no plans to deviate from the service change.

“The needs of clients continue to be monitored through direct client assessments. Flexibility and varying needs are a common theme. As such, I am pleased to announce this Breaking News:

“The County and Meals on Wheels (MOW) have amended their agreement to allow delivery to occur as little as one day a week if the client requests such and their assessment supports it, up to five days a week (every weekday, excluding holidays) with the option of a hot meal (heated in-home by the driver with the client’s permission).

“If your local unit has questions about Home Delivered Meals or any County-supplied senior service, please contact me (Sarro’s phone is (269) 998-3386) and I will be happy to meet with you.

“Sadly,” Sarro went on, “the county is observing significant misinformation being released by other parties. While we have taken the position not to debate or defend against such information, the county understands local units may need factual information …

“Increased reporting is another improvement you will see from this transition. Data is being adjusted to ensure accurate reporting can be sorted by local units moving forward. We are hopeful that new reporting will be available within 30 days.

“MOW senior meal delivery began March 11. The board of commissioners received an in-person report from the President/CEO of MOW the next day at their regular meeting. Please see the summary below:

“Overall, the first deliveries went well. Many clients expressed relief, as they were now assured they would continue to receive meals.

“There has been a positive reaction to the quality and variety of meals. Some clients were pleased to know they can transition to ground or moist meals, as eating solid foods or just liquids may be challenging.

“As anticipated, some clients will miss their previous delivery person. Clients asked whether they would have the same person regularly in the new program. MOW confirmed that clients will generally have a specific driver assigned to each route, which brought them comfort.

“Some clients were not reachable on the first day, either by direct or emergency contact, at the time of the attempted delivery. This is largely due to gaps (incomplete or inaccurate) in the data received to start the transition. As such, creating new, reliable client data has been a key priority.

“Consistent attempts have been made to contact all clients. Most have been reached and meals have been delivered,” Sarro’s release Friday afternoon went on.

“Over the past week, MOW and county staff have observed that many clients prefer fewer deliveries and are not desirous of three deliveries per week. In fact, at least a dozen have asked for one-day-a-week delivery indefinitely. Keeping time open for medical appointments and other needs has been a priority for many clients.

“Please see below for additional information on the new HDM (Home-Delivered Meals) program:

“The program ensures seniors receive weekly nutritional meals and serves as an in-person visit and check-in, helping prevent senior isolation and enhancing senior safety. Under the new model, the driver can enter the home with permission to help store the food and monitor meal inventory.

“Every participating senior in the HDM program receives a personal assessment to determine their individual needs.

“The menu emphasizes seniors’ ability to choose meals they enjoy. Frozen meals allow seniors to eat when they are hungry, not only when delivery occurs.

“A more sustainable cost structure protects services for the future, and the delivery of frozen meals also mitigates weather-related delivery issues with hot meals.

“Meals are dietitian-approved and designed to meet senior nutritional requirements. Freezing preserves nutrients until the meal is reheated.

“Seniors continue to receive the same number of meals per week from the Choice Meal Plan, possibly more based on nutritional needs.mThe service now offers 36 meal options, including breakfast items, milk, juice, and fresh fruit.

“Deliveries were scheduled to ensure clients have a consistent supply of meals conducive to their nutritional and personal needs. Typical meal delivery is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for most clients, but can be less if requested and up to Monday-Friday if needed.

“For participants without a microwave, donors (who?) generously provide microwaves to those who need them, and drivers may warm and serve a hot meal to those in need.

“Through the MOW program, seniors with chewing or swallowing challenges now have the choice to have their meals ground or pre-cut. Seniors with dietary needs have more nutrition choices with the MOW program.

“Every participant in the program is receiving a meal box containing five shelf-stable meals as part of an inclement-weather plan. These are in addition to the regular meal delivery.

“Allegan County Senior & Veteran Services offers an In-Home Support program that provides additional interaction and services for seniors in need beyond meal delivery. The program will continue to monitor client well-being, coordinate with families and caregivers, and provide referrals to additional services as needed.

“New HDM clients can enroll in meals through the Meals on Wheels Western Michigan client intake process. Staff are available to assist with client management as needed to ensure satisfaction with meal services.

“To learn more about Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, visit www.mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org or call (616) 459-3111. A FAQ can also be accessed at https://www.allegancounty.org/departments/senior-services.”

Wait, there was more. In a press release Monday, Sarro added;

“The updated program offers 36 Registered Dietitian-approved meal choices tailored to meet senior nutritional needs. A Registered Dietitian is available to answer questions about dietary needs.

“Expanded choices include breakfast items, milk varieties including soy, juice and fresh fruit. Participants can eat on their own schedules. Meals can also be adapted for individuals with chewing or swallowing difficulties, including ground or pre-cut options.

“To support emergency preparedness, each participant has received a box containing five shelf-stable meals for use during severe weather or unexpected situations,” Sarro’s addendum said.

“Working with service providers outside the county is not new,” it went on. “Under the previous program, the majority of funding went to meal preparation by a provider in Kalamazoo County.

“Meals on Wheels Western Michigan, which operates in Kent County, has served approximately 200 Allegan County seniors annually since 2016 and employs local residents.

“County leaders emphasize that regional collaboration remains essential to meeting community needs,” it said.

Counter Response

“Is Meals on Wheels going to swallow added costs, or will the county?” Storey asked. Both he Evans and Storey were quick to express admiration for Meals on Wheels.

“They’ve served some Allegan County since 2016,” said Evans. “I think they’re wonderful.”

“I have no aspersions on them,” Storey added.

While the county’s “pivot,” Evens wrote Monday afternoon, “does not immediately address the question of how 57 percent of homebound seniors living in poverty or with significant asset limitations will be referred from out-county MOW to CAAC for the receipt of additional income eligible services … it is, in our view, a ‘WIN’ for homebound seniors and their caregivers in our community.”

We asked whether she and Sarro have had conversations since the sudden rupture. “It’s safe to say Rob and I will not be like peas and carrots anytime soon,” she said.