by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

A quick glance at the Marion softball team’s roster and one might think they are in for a rebuilding year. The Eagles, who went 18-5 last year and won a district championship should still be in good shape despite not having any seniors.

“Considering that we have zero seniors and only two juniors, one could say that we have a very young team, a JV team really,” third year head coach Ryan Raymond said. “However, we have several girls with varsity level experience. I am very excited to see the product that these girls will display by the end of the season. They have a lot of potential and are working very hard to improve every day.”

Back from last year’s team will be juniors Georgia Meyer (pitcher, first base, first team all-regional), Harley Bear (pitcher, third base, first team all district), sophomores Jacelyn Moggo (catcher, shortstop, first team all district), Mckayla Cruson (utility, outfield, second team all district), Delaney Lloyd (outfield), Maddie Sutten (outfield), Taylor Kruse (outfield), Ellie Pearson (utility, outfield) and Bonnie Kiger (pitcher, utility).

New to the team will be sophomore Mara Jolly (utility) and freshmen Ella Wilson (catcher, pitcher, utility) and Malley Raymond (utility, pitcher).

“We have not been able to get outside as of yet, due to weather,” Raymond said. “Saying that, as far as the sport goes, we are focusing on fundamentals, a lot of batting, and of course offensive and defensive strategies. We also, communicate a lot on mental preparation, perception of the process; day to day, week to week, beginning to end of year, and the multi-year potential that this young team has to look forward to. We talk about attitude, and being the best teammates that we possibly can be, a lot of the mental side of the game, and life.”

Marion is scheduled to play at Bear Lake on Monday and hosts Harrison on Wednesday.

“Team goals are to continue to enrich the sisterhood of these girls, that will strengthen the entire group,” Raymond said. “A sense of selflessness and sacrifice to overcome any barriers that they may see, and having this carry over to their other sports as well. Passing this bond, through their High School experience, and life. (Other goals are) conference, district, and regional championships. Once you get to the quarterfinals, its really about who has the most grit and determination.”