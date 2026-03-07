Severe weather, tornado sweeps through Three Rivers

Trees and debris are strewn about in a neighborhood in the City of Three Rivers in the aftermath of a severe storm Friday night. The storm raced through the city, with an possible but unconfirmed tornado touchdown, just before 4 p.m. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

Sheriff’s Office advises no travel to northern St. Joseph County



By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — A severe storm that produced an unconfirmed but likely tornado swept through Three Rivers Friday night, causing severe damage to houses and businesses.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, Three Rivers, Fabius Township, and areas east and northeast of Three Rivers were hit by the storms. There were also reports of a tornado touchdown.

St. Joseph County Emergency Manager Josh Shook said Friday night there are multiple injuries, but no fatalities as of 8 p.m. Friday. Emergency personnel are asking residents to avoid traveling to Three Rivers at this time, avoid “questionable structures that have been marked by emergency personnel,” and avoid downed power lines and trees. They also asked residents to stay away from the north end of St. Joseph County while emergency personnel are working in the area. Currently, southbound U.S. 131 is closed off to traffic at M-216.

The damage around the southwest part of Three Rivers as the result of a severe storm with possible tornadic activity that passed through Friday night. Top row (left to right): A tree down at the corner of South Andrews St. and Millard Street; house damage on the corner of South Constantine Street and Millard Street; and a tree and power line down along South Constantine Street in Three Rivers. Second row (left to right): A tree falls down in the direction of a house on South Hooker Avenue; a trampoline is caught in a power line in a backyard near King Street; and a picture of the damage at resident Del Cook’s house on Buck Street in Three Rivers. Third row (left to right): A house is severely damaged on South Douglas Avenue; debris is strewn with tangled power lines at the intersection of Broadway Street and U.S. 131; a wall of a shopping center at the intersection of Broadway Street and U.S. 131 is torn off a building as the result of the severe storms. Bottom row (left to right): A sign is torn off near a shopping center on U.S. 131 in Three Rivers; and part of the roof of the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency building in Three Rivers was destroyed. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

The storm hit just before 4 p.m. Friday, tearing through the southwest portion of the city. There was extensive damage reported to homes on Constantine Street, Buck Street, Grant Street, and South Douglas, with roofs torn off, windows taken out, and debris strewn about. Residents were out in the immediate aftermath helping to clean up before more severe thunderstorms hit in the nighttime hours.

Lacheryl Shelton lives at the apartment complex at the corner of Millard Street and South Constantine Street, which had its roof come off and siding ripped out from the storm. She said she was about to go for a walk just before the storm hit, and got back inside just before it hit the building.

“I look up, I heard the thundering, and then all of a sudden, I saw debris coming my way, so I went back in and took cover,” Shelton said. “It shook the building, you could feel it, and when I came out, everything was all over the place.”

Another resident, Del Cook, who lives on West Buck Street, had his house’s roof torn off and garage damaged by the storm. He described the noise like a “train,” and said that everybody in his house was safe, even though he “lost everything” in the tornado.

“There’s no more garages on either side of us,” Cook said. “It’s an experience that you don’t ever want to live.”

Some businesses in the U.S. 131 corridor being hit as well. Most notably, there was video posted on social media that appeared to show the Menards store on Broadway Road getting its roof torn off, with pictures later shared of significant damage to part of the back and front of the building. Sign damage was also reported.

On the northeast side of Three Rivers, there were reports that the roof was taken off of the bus garage on Haines Road, as well as an unconfirmed report that Three Rivers High School was also hit.

Emergency crews are currently working to clear the affected areas of the city. Indiana-Michigan Power says 5,200 customers are without service right now in Three Rivers, with no estimates as of now for power restoration. Some residents in the area got power back after 9 p.m. Friday.

“I just thank God everyone is safe. Material things are replaceable, but everyone is safe,” Shelton said.

Three Rivers Mayor Angel Johnston said in a Facebook post Friday night that Riverside Church is opening as a shelter with the help of the Red Cross.

