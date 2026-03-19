Sheriff’s Office looking for missing and endangered Sherman Twp. woman

Police are searching for 31-year-old Casey Marie White of Sherman Township, who was last seen Wednesday and is considered missing and endangered. (Photo via St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office)

SHERMAN TWP. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered woman from Sherman Township.

Police say 31-year-old Casey Marie White was last seen Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. leaving a house in the 20000 block of Schrader Road in Sherman Township along with two unidentified subjects: an older white female and a white male approximately in his 40s with a gray beard. Her current whereabouts and destination are unknown.

White is described as a 5-foot-7 white female, weighing 190 pounds with long blonde hair below the shoulders, usually wearing a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was reportedly last seen wearing an orange hoodie with no logos or markings, blue jeans and black boots, with a silver and gold necklace with three elephants on it.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts are asked to contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.