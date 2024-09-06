SHS video scoreboard unveiled at pre-game ceremony

By Dennis Volkert

A ribbon-cutting was held Aug. 29 at the Sturgis High School football field, to mark the official unveiling of the video scoreboard.

The ceremony was held prior to the Trojans’ season-opener vs. Coldwater.

Sponsors gathered in the south end zone, in front of the board, and received formal recognition.

Members of Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce were in attendance and provided scissors and ribbon.

After the game, athletic director Andy Hatt expressed enthusiasm.

“I received a ton of compliments about the atmosphere at the stadium and the community support,” Hatt said. “Just another day that makes me proud to be a Trojan!”

The scoreboard system is provided through Daktronics. It also includes augmenting signage including a digital marquee to advertising coming events.

The project is funded entirely through sponsorships, with no cost coming from the district budget. To date, Sturgis Public Schools has received $47,000 in annual commitments from sponsors, superintendent Art Ebert said Wednesday.

Sponsorships are in three tiers, depending on contribution level: Anchor, Founding and Premier.

In September 2023, Hatt presented the proposal for the scoreboard concept to Sturgis Public Schools Board of Education. It was approved at the next session, and the district began a campaign to obtain funding.

The district decided to pay expenses for the system in advance, instead of securing a loan, to avoid closing costs and interest payments. That reduces the duration of the payback period, and allows for a larger portion of sponsorship revenue to flow into school athletics.

Intertwined with the video board are education opportunities. Students will provide video segments and board operation, as part of the curriculum. That experience could provide useful college and career prep, Hatt told the board during his presentation last fall.

Use of the board is expected to extend beyond sports, incorporating it for events such as high school commencement and community festivals.

‘Anchor’ sponsors: Sturgis Area Community Foundation, Sturgis Bank & Trust Company.

‘Founding’ sponsor: Abbott Nutrition (x2).

‘Premier’ sponsors: Gest Pro Tree Service; Glen Oaks Community College; Hype Brand Management; Idriss Company Landscaping; Jansen Plumbing, Heating and Cooling; Maria’s Mexican Restaurant; Pivotal of St. Joseph County; Prime Quality Electric; Sportsarama; Stevens Bros. Barber Co.; Taher; TH Plastics.