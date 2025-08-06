Public works crews last week placed this “Saugatuck” sign, formerly up at Mt. Baldhead Park on the west side of the Kalamazoo River, at the corner of Blue Star Highway and Holland Street, the main north entry into town. The previous sign there had been hit and damaged by cars at least two times, city manager Ryan Cummins said. Through agreement with Saugatuck Township and the Allegan County Road Commission it can remain there for up to three years, with the city responsible for maintenance and landscaping, while working towards a more comprehensive signage approach. (Photo by Dan Fox)

