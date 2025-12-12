Smiles and connections light up 2025 Albion Aglow Parade

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

Bundled up parade watchers braved 20 degrees F, while watching the children from Harrington Elementary School lead of this year’s Albion Aglow parade themed The North Pole. The bright lights of the floats revealed plenty of smiles, hugs and waves while kids giggled and laughed as they dove for the candy. Also, toward the beginning of the parade with the Albion College band and cheer team was this year’s sponsor of the Albion Aglow parade Ford BlueOval Battery Park. They decorated one of their pick-up trucks with festive blue and white lights with their Ford logo mounted in the back festooned between large lit candy canes. Other floats included Consumers Energy’s picturesque scene of what Santa’s house might look like.

There were all kinds of floats one representing gay pride, others celebrating their political parties. Other entries focused on the spiritual meaning of the season. One of the church floats, decorated with beautiful archways and lit evergreens had a sign that said, “Freeway Church is Alive.” Another created by the New Beginnings Worship Center had a large cross with lights on one side of their float and a live nativity scene on the other. There were city trucks, emergency vehicles, and trucks representing businesses such as Castor Concepts. There were plenty of people walking the parade route, too, including Al the Albion Squirrel, Albion College students and faculty, among others.

The consistent theme brought up by parade goers was that Albion Aglow helped them make memories, share greetings and hugs with friends and family in Albion. Halie Woods, Marshall, shared, “Our kids go to Little Lambs of Jesus in Albion, and we have family that live in the Albion community. I love seeing all the members of the community coming out, all the businesses and the workers in Albion to celebrate Christmas.” One of those family members, Albion Resident Christina Weicht, has been coming to Albion’s Christmas parades for over 30 years and shared why she keeps coming back. “I think spending time with family and enjoying all that Albion has to offer.”

Daniel Avis came from Battle Creek to support his wife who is involved with Ride Calhoun which was a parade entry. He was waiting to see Santa Claus at Kids ‘N” Stuff Museum and shared some of the memories he was making with his family that evening. “It was fantastic. We really liked the fire trucks.”

Avis said, “The Christmas memories I have always had is getting together with family and having a great time.”

In addition to the Kids ‘N’ Stuff, other businesses such as Yellowbird Chocolate Shop remained open to provide a warm place for parade watchers.

Albion resident Frankie Riemenschneider explained his reason favorite part of the parade is meeting up with friends, and this year seeing his family member on a float. “I thought it was absolutely amazing, the decorations in downtown Albion are beautiful. The lighting is wonderful. It was a heartfelt experience to come downtown and see people and see the parades coming back,” he said. His favorite float was the one with his sister, Slena Gonzlex, was on, the gay pride float. Then he said, “I ran down to the Yellowbird Chocolate Shop because I never get to see her when she is open.”

Members of the Albion College Cheer team were in front of the Yellowbird Chocolate Shop. One student captured the purpose of a parade for both watchers and participants. “One thing we have focused on is community service. Actually, I am a community service rep. so we’ve been focusing on giving back to our community because we are also receiving so much support and love from them,” said “Sarynete Holmes, Chicago, a third year Albion College student.

All the connections, being made, however brief, are at the heart of the Albion Aglow parade. One could witness the hugs, cheers, laugher, conversation, and joy on the floats and up and down Superior Street.