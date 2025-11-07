Sturgis Neighborhood Program held an open house and tour Oct. 29 to unveil a new home at 805 N. Nottawa Street.
The open house was attended by SNP board members, Sturgis city manager Andrew Kuk and city commissioner Linda Harrington.
The home is a 1,100-square-foot house (3 bedroom, 2 full bath). The project required about six months to complete, said Kathryn Myers, executive director at SNP.
It is entirely rebuilt, including new roof, siding, insulation, windows, drywall, flooring, electric, mechanical aspects and plumbing.
SNP collaborated with eight local contractors and vendors, Sturgis Area Community Foundation and city of Sturgis to complete the project.
The home will be placed on the market for purchase, Myers said.
Sturgis Neighborhood Program is a non-profit whose mission is to “improve living conditions in the Sturgis Community by providing adequate housing and providing or coordinating social and economic support services necessary for families”
SNP has helped to improve more than 30 properties in the city since its founding in 1991
Other projects include recent property rehabilitations and a partnership with CTE Construction Trades program to build a new structure each academic year. That provides new homes in the community and the opportunity for high school students to explore the construction trades.
Other initiatives offered by SNP is Neighbor2Neighbor, providing no-cost exterior paint to city resident homeowners, and a bi-annual community clean-up day.
SNP holds tour for rebuilt home
