Softball Roundup Eddies romp Trojans

STURGIS — The Lady Trojans hosted Edwardsburg last week, and the visiting Eddies came away with victories in both games, 15-0 and 19-0.

No stats were reported for either game.

Sturgis is still seeking its first win of the young season, and will be back on the diamond on April 7th against the visiting Three Rivers Wildcats. The first game of that doubleheader gets underway at 4 p.m.

Vicksburg off to 3-0 start

VICKSBURG — Vicksburg’s softball team got off to a 3-0 start with a 5-1 win on Tuesday, March 24 against Kalamazoo Central and a doubleheader sweep of Cadillac on Wednesday, March 25.

Against Kalamazoo Central, Allison Truckey pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs, giving up just two hits, one unearned run, and two walks while striking out 10 Maroon Giants. Vicksburg got RBIs from Truckey, Kylynn Schroeder, Cam Reed, and Makenzie Rose to lead the way, while Kayla Chisholm had a four-hit game.

In Game 1 against Cadillac, the Bulldogs stomped the Vikings by mercy rule 16-1 in four innings. Rose led the way with a 3-for-4 game with three doubles, seven RBI, and a run scored, while Reed went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Chisholm went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Emmah Schroeder went all four innings in the circle, giving up two hits and one unearned run while striking out four. Cadillac’s defense committed five errors in the game.

In Game 2, Vicksburg kept on the gas pedal and raced to a 24-0 win in three innings. The Bulldogs scored 14 in the bottom of the first and 10 in the bottom of the second to get the win. Chisholm went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, six RBI and three runs scored; Reed went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored; and Kylynn Schroeder, Vivian Kubiak, and Lena Lancaster each had three RBI. Charlotte Verduzco and Makenzie Rooney combined to no-hit the Vikings in three innings, with Verduzco striking out six and Rooney striking out three.

The Bulldogs play next on Tuesday on the road against Paw Paw.