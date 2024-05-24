Softball RoundupThree Rivers wins Cadillac Tournament

CADILLAC — Three Rivers’ softball team won the Cadillac Tournament Saturday with two shutout victories on the day.

In Game 1, Three Rivers defeated Kingsley 5-0 in six innings. Jennaya Decker starred in the circle for the ‘Cats, allowing just three hits and striking out 13 over six innings of work. At the plate, Decker went 2-for-3 with a triple, home run and two RBI. London Hoffmaster had a 2-for-3 game with an RBI, while Ava Forman, Dani Glass, Emily Ventrone, and Kendall Penny also added hits.

In Game 2, Three Rivers shellacked Cadillac 15-0 in four innings to win the tournament championship. Hoffmaster had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with two home runs and four RBI to lead the team. Decker had a homer, double and three RBI in a 2-for-2 day at the dish. Peyton Ware went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Ashton Ware, Kendall Penny, Forman, Allie McGlothlen, Glass, and Ventrone had one hit apiece, with Ventrone, Glass, Forman, and Ashton Ware all getting RBI. Peyton Ware also pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

With the wins, Three Rivers improves to 25-6 on the year.

Mendon gets 30th win, SCAA championship with victory over Burr Oak

MENDON — The Mendon Hornets knocked off the Burr Oak Bobcats on Tuesday 8-1, and in doing so, notched their 30th win on the season. It also brought the Hornets the 2024 SCAA league title.

The Bobcats plated a run in the top of the first inning, as Brooklynn Root singled to drive in Amy Ledyard. Mendon came back strong in the bottom of the inning, scoring five times on base hits by Taya Bingaman, Brielle Bailey and Cienna Nightengale. The Hornets came up with two more runs in the third frame, as Gracie Schultz knocked in two with a base hit. Bailey had an RBI double in the sixth inning to complete the scoring for the winners.

Rowan Allen picked up the win for Mendon, as she pitched the complete game one-hitter, recording nine strikeouts. Root took the loss, giving up eight hits while fanning four Hornet batters.

Constantine 1-1 at tournament, swept by Dowagiac, wins at River Valley

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s softball team split their games at a weekend tournament Saturday, defeating Martin 11-1 before losing to Watervliet 15-5 in the second game.

Against Martin, Taryn Wolfinger went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Olivia Herlein had a 2-for-3 game with two RBI, Aubrae Good and Kaitlyn Ross had two hits each, and Jozee Buglione hit a grand slam as her lone hit of the game. Ross pitched five innings, striking out seven and giving up one run on three hits.

Against Watervliet, Olivia Ransbottom, Herlein, and Jocelyn Butler had RBI for the Falcons, who were held to three hits on the game.

On Monday, Constantine lost 14-0 and 20-8 to Dowagiac at home. In Game 1, Raeann Michalek had three of the Falcons’ seven hits to lead the team. In Game 2, Good had a 3-for-3 game with two RBI, Ransbottom went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Meah Evans had two RBI, and Butler and Wolfinger each added an RBI each.

On Tuesday, the Falcons swept River Valley 14-2 in Game 1 and 18-3 in Game 2. In Game 1, Wolfinger and Butler had two RBI each, while Ransbottom and Buglione had one RBI apiece while the team drew 12 walks as a team. Ross struck out seven in five innings to get the win.

In Game 2, Ross and Michalek had three RBI each, Good had a 1-for-2 game with two RBI, Herlein had a 3-for-3 game with an RBI and five runs scored, and Butler went 0-for-2 with an RBI. Wolfinger drew four walks and did not record an at-bat. Butler got the win, striking out four and giving up three runs (one earned) and seven hits in five innings.

With the results, Constantine moves to 13-14 on the season.

White Pigeon swept by Decatur, sweeps Comstock

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s softball team had mixed results last week, getting swept by Decatur Wednesday, May 15, and sweeping Comstock on Thursday, May 16.

Against Decatur, the Chiefs were held to just one hit between both games, a Layla Abner single in Game 2. White Pigeon was shut out 21-0 in Game 1 and 12-0 in Game 2.

Against Comstock, the Chiefs won 18-4 in Game 1 and 20-5 in Game 2. In Game 1, Leigha Shudell finished a home run short of the cycle, with a single, double, triple and six RBI on the game. Emily Miller had a triple, single and two RBI, Rachel Byler had two singles, Madi Smallwood ha a triple, Hannah Ecker had a single and three RBI, and Emily Barton added a single. Madi Smallwood got the win in the circle.

In Game 2, Shudell got her home run and a single to go along with four RBI. Caley Raley had a triple, two singles and four RBI, Smallwood had a single and two RBI, Byler added two singles, Abner had a single, Barton had a double, and Mable Post got a single. Post got the win in the circle.