Softball Season Preview:

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

ALLEGAN

After the Allegan softball team saw its 2024 season ended early due to a lack of healthy players, the Tigers are back for the 2025 campaign.

And coach Luis Perez has some high hopes for this year’s squad.

“I am very excited to get the Allegan Lady Tigers working together as a unified unit,” Perez said. “My goal is to have our very young team come close to winning the SAC Conference Title, a district title and a state title, if at all possible.”

Those are some lofty goals, to be sure. And if the Tigers are to accomplish them, then several young players will need to step up.

Allegan’s roster includes no seniors and one returning junior: second baseman/outfielder Victoria Cooley.

Sophomores Sydney Cooley (catcher), Maia Perez (first base) and Miskomin Wesaw (third base/outfield) also return.

Newcomers include the sophomore trio of Savannah McGruder (centerfield), Hailey Sharp (outfield) Isabella McGowen (right field) along with freshmen Allea Pinnell (pitcher), Sophie Schuyler (third base), Ella Jones (right field), Vala Stough (right field) and Alaina TerMeer (second base).

“The team has started out strong and the girls are working as team,” Luis Perez said. “The only concern I have is the ladies staying out of their own heads.”

Luis Perez has coached various sports for the past 15 years, including baseball, wrestling, soccer, basketball and football. He sports a winning record in football, baseball and basketball, and hopes to add softball to that list as he enters his fourth year at the helm of the program.

“I plan on having the Lady Tigers work hard to achieve their goals and, most importantly, better themselves and believe in themselves.

“Our team is young, but we’re eyeing success this year.”

FENNVILLE

There’s been a change in leadership for Fennville, as Meri Klenk takes over a head coach from Matthew Jefferson.

Klenk, who inherits a team that posted a 3-30 record a season ago, said fundamentals will be the focus for her team.

“While I want the best for our seniors, we are looking to make this year one where we grow, work on getting stronger and being more consistent. We also will be working on building a winning mentality, including getting those small wins during games and innings.”

Junior pitcher Lily Achterhof leads a group of seven returning players.

“Lily is our returning pitcher and had been working hard in the offseason to build her strength,” Klenk said.

Also returning are seniors Ariel Latchaw (pitcher/third base), Vivian Rasmussen (catcher/outfield), Cailey Mokma (infield), Aubrie Hammer (outfield) and Morgan Bailey (utility) along with junior first baseman Elena Reyes.

“I’m excited to get started with this group of girls and see where they take this season,” Klenk said. “It will be a growing year, but these girls have the determination and ability to be successful.”

Newcomers include juniors Autumn Zugel (pitcher/outfield), Reese Anaya (infield/outfield), Rylee Geister (utility) and Makaihla Steanburg (catcher).

“These girls are passionate about the sport and wanting to get better every practice,” Klenk said. “They have the heart and determination to be as good as they can be.

“I’m really excited for this year and to start the process of rebuilding the softball program.”

HAMILTON

Last season, Hamilton posted a 29-8 record that included a district championship and a berth in the regional finals.

And with six players—including three pitchers—back from that team, Hamilton coach Mark Behnke is optimistic when it comes to his outlook for the new campaign.

“We bring back three pitchers from last year’s regional finalist team, which is huge for us,” Behnke said. “Our goal is to win the OK Black Conference and to make another tournament run this year.”

The three returning hurlers include senior Kianna Vork, junior Kelsey Mersman and sophomore Julia Brown. Vork and Mersman will both play on the infield when not in the pitcher’s circle, while Brown will see time in the outfield.

Also back for the Hawkeyes are senior catcher/outfielder Taylor Oosterink, junior infielder/outfielder Maleena Luckadoo and sophomore outfielder/infielder Brooke Petroelje.

Newcomers who could make an impact include the freshman trio of infielders Lexi Mersman and Bella Goestsch along with catcher/infielder/outfielder Kendall Cornell.

“Every season is new and we will have to adapt to new roles and new faces,” Behnke said. “But I really like our pitching and our hitting.”

Among the teams who could join Hamilton in contending for top honors in the OK Black are Unity Christian and Zeeland East.

“Our program is growing and we look to build upon that growth in terms of on-field accomplishments, off-field culture and continuing to increase participation,” Behnke said.

HOPKINS

Twenty years.

That’s how long it’s been since Hopkins has captured a conference championship in softball.

Amy Funk, entering her seventh season as head coach for the Vikings, hopes to end that drought.

“Our goal is to win the conference title,” said Funk, who guided Hopkins to a second-place finish in the OK Silver a year ago as part of a 23-9 showing. “It’s been a long time and we’d like to be the team that wins a title.”

A strong group of returning players should help that cause.

Seniors Hannah Brinks (pitcher/first base), Lyla Reynolds (catcher), Ava Vanderkolk (third base), Maddie Schwartz (center field) and Cami Hibma (shortstop) all return for their fourth year at the varsity level. Four of those five will continue their softball careers at the collegiate level.

“Our five seniors are all very good leaders on and off the field,” Funk said. “They are scholar-athletes in the classroom as well, as we have a team GPA of 3.7.”

Junior outfielder Calleigh Washburn and sophomore pitcher Gracie Stallard join the seniors as returning players.

Rounding out the team are junior Kelsey Burgess (middle infield/first base/outfield), sophomore Kylie Williams (corner infield/catcher), sophomore Madi Veldher (outfield/second base/catcher) and freshman Makenna Funk (catcher/outfield/third base).

“We have a small team in terms of numbers, so staying healthy and avoiding injuries is a key for us,” Amy Funk said.

The combination of experience and youth appeals to Coach Funk.

“We have an older yet younger squad, which should be fun,” said Funk, who has a 101-50 career record in Hopkins. “We will be solid all-around on defense and offense. We are a small team, but these girls are feisty to ready to win.

“We’ve definitely got high energy and determination on the team.”