South Haven sophomore has bright future

By John Raffel

Correspondent

SOUTH HAVEN — Lyne Badenhorst enjoyed a strong sophomore season for South Haven golf and is looking forward to two more years with the Rams.

She shot a 107 in the regionals for 35th place, This was her second season as a varsity golfer. She recalls 2024 “was a pretty good year for my first year.”

Badenhorst averaged around 108 as a freshman. This season she usually was around 100.

The improvement came from “gaining more confidence in my swing and improving the little tiny mistakes,” she said.

Badenhorst’s lowest round was a 98.

“Most of my game was pretty good that day,” she said.

Highlights for the team included being division champs and placing second in the conference.

Badenhorst said her putting and tee shots were the best part of her game.

“We’e losing four or five seniors this year,’ she said. “We’ll have to create a whole new team and build on that.”

Badenhorst plays basketball in the winter and dance year round.

“I love to play golf with my dad,” Badenhorst said. “I think I’ll play a lot with him (during the off season).”