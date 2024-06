Houston, Saugatuck had a procedural problem expanding its new playground to incorporate unforeseen ADA add-ons. Tree City trees were felled unannounced to some Village Square Park neighbors, prompting a court-decreed stop-work order that required the city to square matters with them before proceeding. Following a two-week postponed community build at the park May 6-8, the city held a ribbon-cutting Saturday, then let kids and even grown-ups loose to celebrate and play. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)

