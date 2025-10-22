‘Spooktacular’ Halloween on tap

By Scott Sullivan

It’s time for the best spooky fun of the season as Saugatuck-Douglas celebrates Halloween early this this week.

What better place to start than at Dykstra Funeral Home Thursday, Oct. 23 for “Evening at the Parlor” exploring the history of death, memory and funeral traditions in its historic building at 520 Lake St., Saugatuck?

This event begins with a “visitation” hour at 5 p.m. to examine home’s art, architecture and archives, followed by a presentation at 6 p.m. from parlor director Orlando Pena and Saugatuck-Douglas History Center executive director Eric Gollannek as they offer a deeper look at the rituals and mysteries surrounding funerals. For tickets, if any are left, go to mysdhistory.org/events.

Another option Thursday is Saugatuck’s First Congregational Church, 296 Hoffman St., hosting a Candlelight Production of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” starting a 7 p.m.

Jim Kern will narrate with organists Bob Ruddy and Nylah Hensley. Musical guests will include Kristyn Boyce, John and Kathi Reiko and the Lakeshore Community Chorus. A free-will offering will be asked.

Up this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. the SDHC will present “Riverside Cemetery Comes Alive!” co-hosted by Saugatuck Township, featuring a guided historical tour of the cemetery, accompanied by living history presentations along the way sharing the lives of notable Saugatuck-Douglas historical figures including Carl and Christina Hoerman, William Butler, the Morrison family and more who are buried there.

Cider and donuts will be served in the cemetery’s caretaker cottage. Enjoy cider and donuts in the cemetery’s caretaker’s cottage. Admission is $5, with tickets available on site.

Saturday, Oct. 25 is the big day, starting with the Saugatuck-Douglas Area Convention & Visitors Bureau-sponsored Family Pet Parade through downtown Saugatuck starting from Wicks Park at 11.

Registration begins at 10:15 with paraders lining up nearby on Mason Street between Butler and Griffith streets, then proceeding three blocks through downtown ending at Mary Street.

After the procession, participants can enjoy family-friendly Halloween-themed games, a costume contest and more back in Wicks. Prizes will be awarded for best pet costume, children under 12 years old, kid and adults over 12 and best group costume.

Look for local businesses to host their own costume contests, specials and general shenanigans daylong and well into night.

Starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, the History Center’s Old School House, at 130 W. Center St. Douglas, near where the 27th annual Adult Parade will touch off at 10 p.m., will host a pre-march party.

It will include chances to pose with the giant, stilt-mounted Pumpkin King, beverages from Saugatuck Brewing Co. and Fenn Valley Winery for sale, an 8 p.m. contest with $500 prize for best costume plus more.

New this year is a VIP experience featuring an indoor reception space. Tickets, at $75 per person, include champagne and a specialty cocktail, catered small bites, and indoor restroom access. For more information, visit mysdhistory.org.

The crowning gem, the Douglas Adult Parade, will start lining up outside the History Center starting at 9 before the parade begins at 10 with the Pumpkin King leading revelers east on Center Street from the SDHC to Beery Field.

Expect crowds of some 20,000 people, creative costumes, spooky lights, music and reverie.

This one, which can get racy, comes with a PG rating and VIP tickets too; the first 150 people buying $100 passes earn a chance to line up at 9:30 in front of the parade, receive goodie bags plus avail themselves to a street party in front of the Ox-Bow House featuring an outdoor bar and live music by the Great Lakes Brass Band.

These tickets, plus donor sponsorships, help defray costs of putting on the celebration, said longtime parade director Erin Wilkinson. For more information, visit DouglasHalloween.com.

