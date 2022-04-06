After the last two years, going Back to the Future sounds very good. That’s why the Paw Paw Area Chamber of Commerce decided on that for the theme of its 2022 Spoonfuls & Spirits on April 23.

Spoonfuls & Spirits has become a “look forward to” event and has sold out the last few years it was held. The event features food from 8-10 local restaurants as well as 3-5 spirit vendors and cafes. “It’s like a Taste of Paw Paw,” said Chamber President Rene Rodriguez.

The Chamber has been holding an annual event to honor local businesses and individuals for about 25 years. They developed the Spoonfuls & Spirits concept as a way to do that while also showcasing the various food and drink establishments in the area. It has also encouraged non-business people community members to attend.

The last Spoonfuls & Spirits drew 300 people to the Lion’s Club (277 County Road 665), where it will be held again this year from 6-10 pm.

“We’re excited to bring this event back again,” said Rodriquez.

Six organizations will be receiving the Quiet Hero Award in recognition of what they have done to help the community during the pandemic. Those recipients are Bronson LakeView Hospital, Paw Paw Public Schools, Maple Lake Assisted Living, White Oaks Retirement Residence, Meadow Woods Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Wings of Hope Hospice.

Receiving Special Recognition are the Paw Paw Village Pharmacy and Van Buren/Cass Health Department.

A posthumous Legacy Award recognizes Meyer Wood Products’ Roy Meyer in recognition of his longtime business presence, community involvement and career as an educator.

Mary Beth Sons, Chamber Vice-President, is “quite proud of our town of Paw Paw. The people are helpful, they’re kind, they help each other and lift each other up.”

Attendees can participate in two 50-50 raffles and will receive one free ticket to enter basket drawings. Local businesses donate the baskets. “Local businesses are very generous and want to support the community. Every time we reach out to them, they jump at the chance to help,” stated Rodriguez.

The rock band from RedArrow Ministries will supply the entertainment, playing music from the Back to the Future era and the 80’s.

Donations for the Chamber’s Scholarship fund will also be accepted that night.

The evening will begin with the vendors’ and their menus being introduced. The restaurants and cafes donate the food they serve. “We like showcasing them and they appreciate the exposure as it creates business for them,” said Rodriquez. The food is included in the ticket price, but drinks are $5.

Tickets are now available for $30 per person or $240 for a table of 8. Tickets can be purchased at http://spoonfulsandspirits.com, and no tickets will be sold at the door.

“We are not charging high prices as we know everyone’s struggling to come back after Covid, so we are trying to keep the ticket price low,” noted Chamber Secretary Robin Griffin.

Proceeds from the event after expenses will go to programming and membership services. “The chamber struggled as well during the shutdowns,” said Griffin, “and we lost our coordinator.” That means the volunteer board has assumed those duties. “We are definitely a working board,” said Rodriguez with a laugh

“Our job is to support local businesses in the best way we can – that’s what we do. This is a fundraiser, but it also gives us the opportunity to show people who we are and get our message out,” said Griffin. “We are trying to get them thinking as a business community rather than an individual business,” added Rodriguez.

